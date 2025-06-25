The chase for the 2026 Stanley Cup is on.
The Florida Panthers last week secured a repeat championship triumph over the Edmonton Oilers. Now, front offices across the NHL will be working to put their teams in position to contend in the 2025-26 season and beyond.
The first tentpole on the offseason calendar is the NHL draft, which takes place over two days this week. The New York Islanders are set to kick off this year's draft after moving up nine spots in the lottery.
The San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks hold the No. 2 and No. 3 overall selections, respectively, after picking first and second last year. San Jose and Chicago are among eight teams with multiple first-round picks.
The Nashville Predators and Philadelphia Flyers each own three first-rounders. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens and Calgary Flames, along with the Blackhawks and Sharks, have two apiece.
So, from the full seven-round order to the event schedule and more, here's what to know about the 2025 NHL Draft:
When is the 2025 NHL Draft?
This year's NHL draft takes place from Friday, June 27, to Saturday, June 28.
What time is the 2025 NHL Draft?
Day 1 of the draft begins at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT/4 p.m. PT and includes only the first round.
The second day, featuring Rounds 2-7, gets underway at 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT/9 a.m. PT.
Where is the 2025 NHL Draft being held?
The Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles is hosting the draft.
What TV channel is the 2025 NHL Draft on?
The first round of the draft will air on ESPN. NHL Network will carry the Day 2 broadcast.
How to stream the 2025 NHL Draft live online
Both days of the draft will be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.
Who has the first pick in the 2025 NHL Draft?
The Islanders won the No. 1 overall pick despite boasting just 3.5% odds. This will be the fifth time New York picks No. 1 overall and the first since selecting center John Tavares in 2009.
Who are the top NHL draft prospects in 2025?
And OHL defenseman Matthew Schaefer is expected to become the sixth No. 1 pick in Islanders franchise history. Schaefer, 17, had seven goals and 15 assists with a plus-21 rating over 17 games last season with the Erie Otters before suffering a broken collarbone while playing for Canada at the world junior championship in December.
There have been just four defensemen picked first overall since 1997, with Owen Power of the Buffalo Sabres in 2021 being the most recent.
Among the other top prospects expected to come off the board early are OHL center Michael Misa, Swedish center Anton Frondell, Canadian center Caleb Desnoyers, Boston college center James Hagens, WHL center Roger McQueen, OHL winger Porter Martone and OHL center Jake O'Brien.
How many rounds are in the NHL draft?
There are seven rounds in the NHL draft.
How many picks are in the NHL draft?
A total of 224 selections will be made.
What's the 2025 NHL Draft order?
Here's the complete seven-round draft order:
Round 1
1. New York Islanders
2. San Jose Sharks
3. Chicago Blackhawks
4. Utah Mammoth
5. Nashville Predators
6. Philadelphia Flyers
7. Boston Bruins
8. Seattle Kraken
9. Buffalo Sabres
10. Anaheim Ducks
11. Pittsburgh Penguins
12. Pittsburgh Penguins (from Vancouver via NY Rangers)
13. Detroit Red Wings
14. Columbus Blue Jackets
15. Vancouver Canucks
16. Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary)
17. Montreal Canadiens
18. Calgary Flames (from New Jersey)
19. St. Louis Blues
20. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Minnesota)
21. Ottawa Senators
22. Philadelphia Flyers (from Colorado)
23. Nashville Predators (from Tampa Bay)
24. Los Angeles Kings
25. Chicago Blackhawks (from Toronto)
26. Nashville Predators (from Vegas via San Jose)
27. Washington Capitals
28. Winnipeg Jets
29. Carolina Hurricanes
30. San Jose Sharks (from Dallas)
31. Philadelphia Flyers (from Edmonton)
32. Calgary Flames (from Florida)
Round 2
33. San Jose Sharks
34. Chicago Blackhawks
35. Nashville Predators
36. Philadelphia Flyers
37. Washington Capitals (from Boston)
38. Seattle Kraken
39. Buffalo Sabres
40. Philadelphia Flyers (from Anaheim)
41. Montreal Canadiens (from Pittsburgh)
42. New York Islanders
43. New York Rangers
44. Detroit Red Wings
45. Anaheim Ducks (from Columbus via Philadelphia)
46. Utah Mammoth
47. Vancouver Canucks
48. Philadelphia Flyers (from Calgary)
49. Montreal Canadiens
50. New Jersey Devils
51. Boston Bruins (from St. Louis via Pittsburgh and Edmonton)
52. Minnesota Wild
53. San Jose Sharks (from Ottawa)
54. Calgary Flames (from Colorado via Washington)
55. Nashville Predators (from Tampa Bay)
56. Tampa Bay Lighting (from Los Angeles)
57. Seattle Kraken (from Toronto via Utah and Tampa Bay)
58. Vegas Golden Knights
59. Pittsburgh Penguins (from Washington)
60. Anaheim Ducks (from Winnipeg via New Jersey)
61. Boston Bruins (from Carolina via Colorado)
62. Chicago Blackhawks (from Dallas)
63. New Jersey Devils (from Edmonton via Utah)
64. Toronto Maple Leafs (from Florida)
Round 3
65. Vancouver Canucks (from San Jose via Vegas and NY Rangers)
66. Chicago Blackhawks
67. Nashville Predators
68. Philadelphia Flyers
69. Boston Bruins
70. New York Rangers (from Seattle)
71. Buffalo Sabres
72. Anaheim Ducks
73. Pittsburgh Penguins
74. New York Islanders
75. Detroit Red Wings (from NY Rangers via Utah)
76. Detroit Red Wings
77. Columbus Blue Jackets
78. Utah Mammoth
79. Montreal Canadiens (from Vancouver)
80. Calgary Flames
81. Montreal Canadiens
82. Montreal Canadiens (from New Jersey)
83. Edmonton Oilers (from St. Louis)
84. Pittsburgh Penguins (from Minnesota via Philadelphia and Nashville)
85. Pittsburgh Penguins (from Ottawa via St. Louis)
86. Toronto Maple Leafs (from Colorado via Nashville and San Jose)
87. Carolina Hurricanes (from Tampa Bay)
88. Los Angeles Kings
89. New York Rangers (from Toronto via Anaheim)
90. New Jersey Devils (from Vegas)
91. Vegas Golden Knights (from Washington)
92. Winnipeg Jets
93. Washington Capitals (from Carolina)
94. Dallas Stars
95. San Jose Sharks (from Edmonton)
96. Ottawa Senators (from Florida)
Round 4
97. Ottawa Senators (from San Jose)
98. Chicago Blackhawks
99. New Jersey Devils (from Nashville)
100. Boston Bruins (from Philadelphia via Toronto)
101. Anaheim Ducks (from Boston via Detroit)
102. Seattle Kraken
103. Buffalo Sabres
104. Anaheim Ducks
105. Pittsburgh Penguins
106. New York Islanders
107. Chicago Blackhawks (from NY Rangers)
108. Montreal Canadiens (from Detroit)
109. Columbus Blue Jackets
110. Utah Mammoth
111. New York Rangers (from Vancouver via Colorado)
112. Florida Panthers (from Calgary)
113. Montreal Canadiens
114. New Jersey Devils
115. San Jose Sharks (from St. Louis via Columbus)
116. Buffalo Sabres (from Minnesota via Anaheim)
117. Edmonton Oilers (from Ottawa via Vancouver)
118. Colorado Avalanche
119. Detroit Red Wings (from Tampa Bay)
120. Los Angeles Kings
121. Minnesota Wild (from Toronto)
122. Vegas Golden Knights
123. Washington Capitals
124. San Jose Sharks (from Winnipeg via Dallas)
125. Carolina Hurricanes
126. Dallas Stars
127. Tampa Bay Lightning (from Edmonton)
128. Florida Panthers
Round 5
129. Florida Panthers (from San Jose)
130. Pittsburgh Penguins (from Chicago via Toronto and Washington)
131. Nashville Predators
132. Philadelphia Flyers
133. Boston Bruins
134. Seattle Kraken
135. Buffalo Sabres
136. Anaheim Ducks
137. Toronto Maple Leafs (from Pittsburgh)
138. New York Islanders
139. New York Rangers
140. Detroit Red Wings
141. Minnesota Wild (from Columbus)
142. Utah Mammoth
143. Vancouver Canucks
144. Calgary Flames
145. Montreal Canadiens
146. Dallas Stars (from New Jersey)
147. St. Louis Blues
148. Pittsburgh Penguins (from Minnesota via NY Rangers)
149. Ottawa Senators
150. San Jose Sharks (from Colorado)
151. Tampa Bay Lightning
152. Los Angeles Kings
153. Toronto Maple Leafs
154. Vegas Golden Knights
155. Washington Capitals
156. Winnipeg Jets
157. Philadelphia Flyers (from Carolina)
158. Dallas Stars
159. Anaheim Ducks (from Edmonton)
160. Florida Panthers
Round 6
161. New Jersey Devils (from San Jose)
162. Chicago Blackhawks
163. Nashville Predators
164. Philadelphia Flyers
165. Boston Bruins
166. New York Rangers (from Seattle)
167. Buffalo Sabres
168. Anaheim Ducks
169. Pittsburgh Penguins
170. New York Islanders
171. New York Rangers
172. Detroit Red Wings
173. Columbus Blue Jackets
174. Utah Mammoth
175. Vancouver Canucks
176. Calgary Flames
177. Montreal Canadiens
178. New Jersey Devils
179. St. Louis Blues
180. Minnesota Wild
181. Ottawa Senators
182. Nashville Predators (from Colorado)
183. Carolina Hurricanes (from Tampa Bay)
184. Los Angeles Kings
185. Toronto Maple Leafs
186. Vegas Golden Knights
187. Vegas Golden Knights (from Washington)
188. Winnipeg Jets
189. Carolina Hurricanes
190. Dallas Stars
191. Edmonton Oilers
192. Florida Panthers
Round 7
193. Tampa Bay Lightning (from San Jose)
194. Chicago Blackhawks
195. Buffalo Sabres (from Nashville)
196. Los Angeles Kings (from Philadelphia)
197. Chicago Blackhawks (from Boston)
198. Seattle Kraken
199. Buffalo Sabres
200. Anaheim Ducks
201. Pittsburgh Penguins
202. New York Islanders
203. New York Rangers
204. Detroit Red Wings
205. Columbus Blue Jackets
206. Tampa Bay Lightning (from Utah)
207. Vancouver Canucks
208. Calgary Flames
209. Montreal Canadiens
210. San Jose Sharks (from New Jersey)
211. Detroit Red Wings (from St. Louis)
212. Tampa Bay Lightning (from Minnesota)
213. Ottawa Senators
214. Colorado Avalanche
215. Tampa Bay Lightning
216. Los Angeles Kings
217. Toronto Maple Leafs
218. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Vegas)
219. Buffalo Sabres (from Washington via San Jose)
220. Winnipeg Jets
221. Carolina Hurricanes
222. Dallas Stars
223. Edmonton Oilers
224. Florida Panthers