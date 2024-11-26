NHL

NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette attacked during altercation at Arizona steakhouse

Bissonnette described the incident in a social media video on Monday.

By The Associated Press

Paul Bissonnette
Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match

Former NHL player and TNT hockey analyst Paul Bissonnette was assaulted by several men during an altercation at a Scottsdale, Arizona, steakhouse on Sunday night.

Bissonnette posted a video on X on Monday describing the incident, saying he tried to intervene when one member of the group got in the manager's face and started grabbing him after his friend was asked to leave.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

“You could tell by his face he (the manager) was a little shocked and surprised and stunned,” Bissonnette said. “It's a family restaurant and there wasn't anyone there who could maybe go help him out, so I went over, grabbed the guy and said: ‘sir, if you’re going to assault and harass the staff, we're going to have problems.'”

Bissonnette said members of the group started throwing punches in a fight that started in the restaurant, spilled into the parking lot and to a nearby store. Bissonnette said he was kicked in the head three times and took several punches while landing several blows of his own against seven men.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Scottsdale police arrested six men who are accused of assault and disorderly conduct.

Bissonnette played in the NHL from 2008-14, spending his final five seasons with the Phoenix Coyotes before moving on to a broadcasting career.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NHL
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us