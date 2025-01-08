NHL

LA wildfires postpone NHL contest between Kings and Flames

The Kings were scheduled to host Calgary at Crypto.com Arena Wednesday night.

By Steve Coulter

Multiple wildfires in the Los Angeles area have postponed Wednesday night's NHL contest between the Kings and the Flames.

Calgary and Los Angeles were scheduled to drop the puck 7:30 p.m. local time. The game has not been rescheduled.

"Our hearts are with our entire Los Angeles community," the Kings wrote on X. "We appreciate the hard-working First Responders who are diligently working to contain the fire and protect our community."

