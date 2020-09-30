NFL's COVID-19 Game Postponement Reemphasizes Protocols for Cowboys

As the Cowboys prepare for game number four on their schedule, the team is well-aware of the NFL’s decision to postpone another game between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers because of positive COVID-19 test results coming from Tennessee.

It's a postponement that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott says doesn’t change much in the day-to-day for Dallas.

“I don’t think ever in this building that that conversation hasn’t been on the forefront,” Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said. “We know every day the challenges we battle with COVID-19. Every day we have to do things the right way, wear our masks, wear our contract tracers, go get that COVID test every day, so I think it’s hard to not have it at the forefront of conversation. Everything has been affected by it.”

Sunday’s game against the Browns will be the second for the Cowboys in AT&T Stadium this season and will once again include fans in the stands – expected to be near the just over 21,000 number of spectators in their first home game against the Falcons. And after the Cowboys have played two road games in empty stadiums, players say, it makes a difference.

“Having fans and not having fans, it can be a plus or a negative. This past week, we lucked out because the Seahawks (fans) are normally very loud,” said Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup. “Going back home, you want fans at the game. It’ll be good for us.”

A better environment for the Cowboys as they hope to better their 1-2 record to start the season.