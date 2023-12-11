Who is playing in NFL's Week 15? Here is the full schedule

There's an extra day of NFL action in Week 15.

But before we delve into the schedule, there are no more bye weeks for the 2023 season with Week 14 marking the end of them.

Thursday Night Football will begin the week with the Los Angeles Chargers at the Las Vegas Raiders, two 5-8 AFC West squads.

Then there are three games on Saturday, all leading into one another. The Minnesota Vikings at the Cincinnati Bengals will start the action before the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Indianapolis Colts face off. The night will end with the Denver Broncos at the Detroit Lions, the most spicy matchup of the trio.

Seven games will form the early window on Sunday, chief among them being the New York Jets at the Miami Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Green Bay Packers.

Three games will follow in the late window, with the Dallas Cowboys at the Buffalo Bills being the primary draw.

Sunday Night Football will feature a blockbuster AFC showdown when the Baltimore Ravens are at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Monday Night Football will conclude the week with the Philadelphia Eagles at the Seattle Seahawks.

Here is the full Week 15 slate: