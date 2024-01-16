Where does C.J. Stroud fall amongst the greatest rookie QBs in NFL history?

Winning the Super Bowl is never an easy feat — but especially hard as a rookie quarterback.

While there have been various rookie QBs to take on the challenge, only a select group has even reached the NFL playoffs.

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud is looking to make more history this year. After the Texans defeated the Cleveland Browns, Stroud became the youngest NFL QB to win a playoff game at 22 years and 102 days.

As Stroud looks to create rookie history, here’s how the star compares to other league newbies over the years.

Has a rookie QB ever won the Super Bowl?

A rookie quarterback has never won — or started — a Super Bowl.

Has a rookie QB ever made it to the Super Bowl?

A rookie quarterback has never reached the Super Bowl.

There have been players who have been close to reaching that feat, including Brock Purdy (49ers), reaching the NFC Championship but falling to the Eagles last season.

Has a 2nd-year QB ever won the Super Bowl?

There are four second-year quarterbacks to start a Super Bowl who have gone on to actually win: Kurt Warner (1999), Tom Brady (2001), Ben Roethlisberger (2005) and Russell Wilson (2013).

Two other second-year quarterbacks have reached the Big Game but lost: Dan Marino (1984) and Colin Kaepernick (2012).

Who is the youngest QB to win a Super Bowl?

Roethlisberger is the youngest QB to win the Super Bowl. Big Ben, at the age of 23 years, 11 months and three days, led the Steelers over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XL.

Has a rookie ever won the Super Bowl MVP?

While no rookie has ever won Super Bowl MVP, Jim Brown in 1957 was named NFL MVP as a rookie. Brown and the Browns lost to the Lions in the NFL Championship Game that year.

Has a rookie QB ever won 3 playoff games in a postseason?

To date, a rookie QB has yet to win three playoff games.

There have been players to win two, including Joe Flacco (2008), Mark Sanchez (2009) and Purdy (2022).

Players who have won one include Pat Haden (1976), Dieter Brock (1985), Shaun King (1999), Aaron Brooks (2000), Ben Roethlisberger (2004), T.J. Yates (2011), Russell Wilson (2012) and C.J. Stroud (2023)*.

*Stroud is currently in the NFL playoffs