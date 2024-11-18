NFL

Who is playing in NFL's Week 12? Here's the full schedule

49ers-Packers, Eagles-Rams and Ravens-Chargers highlight the upcoming slate

By Sanjesh Singh

The playoff stakes continue to amplify in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season.

After a busy Week 11, Week 12 will have six teams on their bye: the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets.

The action will commence in Cleveland when the Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

Seven games form the early window on Sunday, chief among them being the Dallas Cowboys at the Washington Commanders.

Only three games will transpire in the late window, with the San Francisco 49ers hoping to keep their playoff hopes afloat at the Green Bay Packers in a divisional round rematch from last season's playoffs. The Arizona Cardinals will be at the Seattle Seahawks in a key NFC West clash.

Sunday Night Football will feature another NFC West team in an important matchup, as the Los Angeles Rams will host the Philadelphia Eagles.

Monday Night Football will pivot to the AFC, as the Los Angeles Chargers will host a primetime game in back-to-back weeks, this time seeing the Baltimore Ravens enter SoFi Stadium.

Here's a look at the full slate:

