Tracking key undrafted free agents from the 2025 NFL Draft

Miami's Xavier Restrepo and Kansas' Cobee Bryant were among the top names not drafted.

By Sanjesh Singh

The 2025 NFL Draft may be over, but a key portion is underway.

With 257 players hearing their names called, some top prospects are still hoping to sign somewhere to potentially make their mark in the NFL.

Among the key names not picked this year include Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo and Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant.

Shilo Sanders, one of Deion's sons in this class, did join a team after not being drafted. Here's a tracker of some important names and where they landed:

2025 NFL Draft UDFA tracker

Restrepo and Sanders were among the top available undrafted prospects to find a team. Here's a running list:

  • Miami WR Xavier Restrepo: Tennessee Titans
  • Colorado S Shilo Sanders: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • San Jose State WR Nick Nash: Atlanta Falcons
  • UCF CB Brandon Adams: Miami Dolphins
  • Notre Dame S Jordan Clark: New York Jets
  • Kentucky LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson: Green Bay Packers
  • Florida State QB DJ Uiagalelei: Los Angeles Chargers
  • BYU EDGE Tyler Batty: Minnesota Vikings
  • Florida T Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson: Tennessee Titans
  • LSU S Major Burns: Chicago Bears
  • Minnesota EDGE Jah Joyner: Las Vegas Raiders
  • Ohio State C Seth McLaughlin: Cincinnati Bengals
  • Colorado State G Drew Moss: San Francisco 49ers
  • Louisiana Tech WR Tru Edwards: Los Angeles Rams
  • Bowling Green QB Connor Bazelak: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Michigan RB Donovan Edwards: New York Jets
  • Oregon WR Traeshon Holden: Dallas Cowboys
  • Oregon CB Nikko Reed: Los Angeles Chargers
  • South Alabama TE DJ Thomas-Jones: Pittsburgh Steelers

This story will be updated as players sign. Check back later for updates...

