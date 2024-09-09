Watch: Bodycam shows chaotic scene of Tyreek Hill traffic stop

The Miami-Dade Police Department on Monday released bodycam footage of Tyreek Hill's detainment Sunday ahead of the Dolphins' home game.

Hill, who was detained during a traffic stop and eventually cited for reckless driving and driving without a license, was pulled from his car by an officer about a minute into the video - and pushed to the ground. Hill was pulled out of the car after a dispute over his window being rolled up after the initial contact with an officer.

One police officer has been placed on administrative leave and an internal investigation into the incident is underway, according to officials.

In the video, the star wideout appears to be talking on the phone while on the asphalt, with several officers now involved, saying, "I'm getting arrested." As he is handcuffed, an officer tells him, "When we tell you to do something, you do it."

Hill was then brought up to his feet, where officers took him to sit along the sidewalk. One police officer can be seeing putting an arm around Hill's neck and forcing him to the ground while Hill yells repeatedly that he recently had surgery on his knee.

A representative for the police union said the 30-year-old was at fault for not being “immediately” cooperative with officers.

Toward the end of the video, Hill could be heard telling an officer, "I can't run. I'm not gonna run, bruh. I promise you I'm not gonna run, s---."

"If I wasn't Tyreek Hill, lord knows, I probably would have been like, worst-case scenario, I would have been shot or would have been locked up" and "put behind bars, you know, for a simple speeding ticket," Hill told NBC News in the aftermath of the incident.

The Miami-Dade Police Department later on Sunday opened an Internal Affairs investigation into the situation, and one of the involved officers was placed on administrative duties.

Drew Rosenhaus, Hill's agent, told NBC6, "We're going to look into it. This isn't over on our end."

Hill eventually suited up to play the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he logged seven catches for 130 yards and a touchdown, which he celebrated with a handcuff move.