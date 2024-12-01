NFL

Fight breaks out after Trevor Lawrence is injured on hit by Azeez Al-Shaair

Two players were ejected and Lawrence was quickly ruled out with a concussion.

By Logan Reardon

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans benches clear
Mike Carlson/Getty Images

A fight broke out in Jacksonville on Sunday after a hit by Azeez Al-Shaair on Trevor Lawrence.

The Texans linebacker was ejected from the game and the Jaguars quarterback was carted off after several minutes on the ground.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

After Al-Shaair dove head first into the sliding Lawrence, several Jaguars players came to defend their quarterback. Here's how it unfolded:

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The fight moved to the Jaguars' sideline as trainers tended to Lawrence, who was quickly ruled out with a concussion.

Lawrence sat up and rode in the front of the cart into the locker room as Mac Jones took over at quarterback for the remainder of the game.

As a result of the altercation between the two teams, Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones was also ejected along with Al-Shaair. Jaguars tight end Evan Engram was given an unnecessary roughness penalty after he immediately charged at Al-Shaair following the hit.

NFL

NFL 2 mins ago

NFL Week 13 winners and losers: Russell Wilson cooks, Cardinals collapse late

NFL Nov 29

NFL playoffs: These teams have clinched or been eliminated from contention so far

The Texans led the Jaguars 6-0 late in the first half of the AFC South matchup when Lawrence was injured.

This article tagged under:

NFL
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us