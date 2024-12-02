Wife of 49ers star Trent Williams announces death of stillborn son

The 49ers organization received tragic news this week.

Sondra Williams, the wife of San Francisco's star left tackle, Trent Williams, announced in an Instagram post Sunday that she gave birth to the couple's stillborn son, Trenton O'Brien Williams Jr., on Nov. 24 after he died in the womb at 35 weeks of pregnancy.

Sondra revealed the baby's twin previously had died during the pregnancy and that Trenton was diagnosed with Trisomy 13, a rare and life-threatening genetic condition that occurs when a person has an extra copy of chromosome 13.

"My firstborn and only son, I’ve always wanted you, but God wanted and needed you more," Sondra wrote. "Knowing you are in Heaven with your great aunt Vivian and that you will always be our guardian angel brings me great comfort in the midst of all this sorrow."

"My heart is heavy. Being home without you in my arms has been quite an adjustment. Knowing I will never be able to watch you grow older alongside your sisters has my eyes filled with tears."

According to the National Library of Medicine, Trisomy 13 is "associated with severe intellectual disability and physical abnormalities in many parts of the body" such as heart defects and brain abnormalities. Many infants with the condition die within the first days or weeks of life, and just 5 to 10% live past their first year.