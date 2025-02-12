Is Travis Kelce retiring? Chiefs star says he'll take time to consider options

Travis Kelce is at a crossroads.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has accomplished it all in the NFL -- three Super Bowls, 10 Pro Bowls, four first-team All-Pros. But could Sunday's blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX be the last we see of him on a football field?

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Kelce, 35, spoke at length on his "New Heights" podcast Wednesday about his looming decision of whether or not to retire. In short, he's still not made up his mind.

"I know everybody wants to know whether I'm playing next year and right now, I'm just kicking everything down the road. I'm kicking every can I can down the road," Kelce said. "I'm not making any crazy decisions."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Prior to the Super Bowl, reports surfaced that Kelce was "undecided" about his playing future -- and that he could retire if the Chiefs won the game.

That obviously didn't happen, which could be making his decision even tougher. While it would be tough to go out with a disappointing game, he certainly wouldn't be disappearing from the spotlight. Kelce is in a high-profile relationship with star singer Taylor Swift, plus he cohosts the "New Heights" podcast with his brother Jason and "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" on Prime Video.

For Kelce, the sheer amount of football he's played recently seems to be weighing on him. The Chiefs have made the AFC Championship Game for seven straight seasons, with their season often extending into late January or February.

"I've been fortunate over the past five, six years, I've played more football than anybody," Kelce said. "It's because of the people that are in that building. The fact that we keep going to these AFC championships and these Super Bowls, that means I'm playing an extra three games more than everybody else in the entire league. That's a lot of wear and tear on your body and it's a lot of time spent in the building, focusing on your craft, focusing on the task at hand and every challenge that you set up for yourself.

"That process can be grueling. It can weigh on you, it can make you better, it can drive you crazy at the same time. And right now, it's one of those things where it was driving me crazy this year. It happens as you kind of tail off towards the back nine of your career as (ESPN's Scott Van Pelt) would say."

Kelce's production has dipped in recent years, especially in 2024. He posted 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns, which were both the lowest since his 2013 rookie year when he played in just one game. Kelce had four catches for 39 yards in the Super Bowl, which were both the lowest totals in his five Super Bowl appearances.

"As you see yourself or not feel yourself have the success you once had, it's a tough pill to swallow," Kelce said. "For that not to be there in the biggest moments, knowing your team's counting on you, those are all extremely hard things ... it's just a tough reality.

"I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, it's going to be something that it's a whole-hearted decision. Not half-assing it. I'm fully here for them and I think I could play. It's just whether or not I'm motivated or it's the best decision for me as a man, as a human and as a person to take on all of that responsibility."

Kelce has one year remaining on his contract, and a retirement decision would likely come before the new league year begins on March 12.

Travis Kelce is living the sweet life. The NFL star revealed to “CBS Mornings” on the set of his new Pepsi commercial that he enjoys being girlfriend Taylor Swift’s “arm candy.”