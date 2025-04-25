The pick is in: Cam Ward is officially a Tennessee Titan.

Roger Goodell announced the Miami Hurricanes quarterback as the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday night at Lambeau Field in front of a packed crowd.

It was a long journey to get here for Ward, who transferred from FCS program Incarnate Word (2020-21) to Washington State (2022-23) before truly breaking out for Miami last season.

In his lone season for the Hurricanes, Ward was a Consensus All-American while winning the Davey O'Brien Award, Manning Award and ACC Player of the Year. He had 4,313 passing yards, 39 passing touchdowns, four rushing touchdowns and seven interceptions in 13 games, finishing fourth in Heisman Trophy voting.

Tennessee hasn't found a long-term solution at quarterback in the last two decades, but the hope is that Ward can put an end to the revolving door. He's the fourth quarterback picked in the first round by Tennessee in the last 20 years, joining Vince Young (No. 3 in 2006), Jake Locker (No. 8 in 2011) and Marcus Mariota (No. 2 in 2015). This is the first time that the Titans have taken a quarterback at No. 1 overall.

The Titans badly needed a new signal caller after Will Levis and Mason Rudolph split the starting job last season. Second-year head coach Brian Callahan and new general manager Mike Borgonzi added two veteran quarterbacks last month (Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle), and Levis remains on the roster.

Ward joins a team that went 3-14 last season and spent free agency building up its offensive line. Veteran guard Kevin Zeitler and takle Dan Moore Jr. were added to the mix, which should give Ward some extra protection in his rookie season. Skill players on the roster include running back Tony Pollard, wide receiver Calvin Ridley and tight end Chig Okonkwo.

The Titans will continue adding through the draft on Friday and Saturday, with seven more picks to be made at Nos. 35 (2nd), 102 (4th), 119 (4th), 142 (5th), 168 (5th), 180 (6th) and 241 (7th).