The Houston Texans will be missing a key defender for the next few weeks.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was suspended three games by the NFL on Tuesday as a result of his illegal hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Al-Shaair will appeal the suspension.

In a letter to Al-Shaair, NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan cited repeated offenses as a contributor to the punishment:

“Video shows you striking the head/neck area of Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence after he clearly goes down in a feet-first slide ... You led with your forearm and helmet and delivered a forceful blow to the head/neck area of your opponent when you had time and space to avoid such contact.

"After the illegal hit, you proceeded to engage in a brawl, which you escalated when you pulled an opponent down to the ground by his facemask. After the referee announced that you were disqualified for the hit and your unsportsmanlike acts, you removed your helmet and reengaged with your opponent while walking down and across the field, which started another physical confrontation near the end zone.

"Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling and does not reflect the core values of the NFL … Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules puts the health and safety of both you and your opponents in jeopardy and will not be tolerated.”

Lawrence was carted off the field and ruled out with a concussion following the hit. Al-Shaair was ejected, along with Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones, due to the act and the ensuing brawl. He issued an apology to Lawrence in a Monday post on X.

Al-Shaair, who signed a three-year deal with Houston in March, has started 10 games this season with 68 total tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles. The Texans (8-5) will move on without him against the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens following their upcoming Week 14 bye.