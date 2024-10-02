Start or bench? Evaluating Jacoby Brissett, Deshaun Watson and Gardner Minshew

It's only been four weeks into the 2024 NFL season, but some franchises may need to make a change at quarterback.

Three such teams are the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders. All three teams are dealing with quarterback controversies for differing reasons.

New England has to decide between a veteran and promising rookie, Cleveland is struggling with a highly paid option while Las Vegas's situation lacks quality.

Let's dissect which route each team should take:

Las Vegas Raiders: Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell?

The Raiders and drama typically go hand in hand. The latest involves star wideout Davante Adams reportedly preferring a trade away from the team.

Las Vegas wasn't expected to contend this season, but starting Minshew, 28, doesn't make too much sense considering he has already peaked in the league. He's a solid veteran backup, but not a quality starter.

With 2023 fourth-rounder Aidan O'Connell as the backup, it might be worth just giving him more time to see if he can develop under less pressure. He may not evolve into the Raiders' cornerstone, but it at least gives them some fresh air instead of persisting with a signal caller who can't propel them any further than they already are.

Verdict: Bench Minshew

Cleveland Browns: Deshaun Watson or Jameis Winston?

Watson is a million-dollar problem. A $230 million problem, in fact. The 29-year-old has become a shell of himself since his energetic Houston Texan days.

There were some flashes of Houston Watson in their Week 4 loss to Las Vegas, but his time in Cleveland has been more bad than good. Last season proved that Cleveland could win with a good quarterback as Joe Flacco carried them as far as he could into the playoffs.

The primary issue this season is Flacco is on the Indianapolis Colts, and current backup Jameis Winston has been heavily inconsistent throughout his 10-year career. Cleveland might just have to persist with the man they invested everything in.

Verdict: Start Watson.

New England Patriots: Jacoby Brissett or Drake Maye?

New England's situation is a little more clear cut than the previous two due to the apparent bridge quarterback system transpiring.

Brissett, 31, has been a journeyman option the last nine seasons with a couple of fine individual campaigns, but he never became anything more. It's quite clear that the veteran is paving the way for No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye.

Maye has potential, but the Patriots likely won't accomplish much this season by throwing him into the fire with a first-year head coach and a roster that isn't built to push for the playoffs yet. New England should take the long-term approach and let Maye watch and learn until next year, unless the situation calls for it.

Verdict: Start Brissett.