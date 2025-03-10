NFL

Seattle Seahawks trade DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh Steelers: Report

The Steelers then reportedly signed their new star wideout to a lucrative contract.

By Logan Reardon

DK Metcalf
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

DK Metcalf is on the move.

The Seattle Seahawks officially traded their star wide receiver to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick, per reports. The Steelers then signed Metcalf to a five-year, $150 million contract.

Metcalf, 27, played his first six seasons in Seattle as one of the league's most physically gifted receivers. Standing at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, the former second-round pick is a two-time Pro Bowler and Second-Team All-Pro in 2020.

Over 97 career regular season games, Metcalf has 6,324 receiving yards, 438 receptions and 48 touchdowns. He has five touchdowns in four postseason contests, including two multi-score games.

The acquisition of Metcalf gives the Steelers the deep threat they have sought to play alongside George Pickens.

As for the Seahawks, this move is yet another signal that the franchise is entering a rebuilding phase. Seattle traded starting quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders last week for a third-round pick. The trades give the Seahawks five picks in the first three rounds of the 2025 draft.

