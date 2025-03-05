The Seattle Seahawks' wide receiver room could look a lot different in 2025.

Pro Bowl wideout DK Metcalf has requested a trade and the team has decided to explore it, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. News of Metcalf's request came moments after the team officially released veteran Tyler Lockett, who was with Seattle for 10 seasons.

The 27-year-old Metcalf has spent his first six seasons in Seattle after being drafted in the second round in 2019. Over 97 career games, Metcalf has 438 receptions for 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and was named Second-Team All-Pro in 2020.

According to Rapoport, there is likely to be "significant interest in the Seattle star, and both sides will dig into it." Metcalf has one year remaining on his contract with a $31.875 million cap hit (per Spotrac), and there are a number of big-name receivers hitting free agency this offseason (Davante Adams, Chris Godwin and Stefon Diggs, among others).

Metcalf also wouldn't be the first star receiver traded since the Super Bowl last month. On March 1, the San Francisco 49ers sent Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.

The Seahawks went 10-7 last season, losing the NFC West title on a tiebreaker to the Los Angeles Rams. Mike Macdonald kept the team in contention despite being a rookie head coach, but it appears as though he could face even more challenges in his second year.

With Lockett and potentially Metcalf out the door, the Seahawks will rely heavily on rising third-year receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in 2025. He had a breakout sophomore campaign with 100 receptions for 1,130 yards, but all the focus will be on him come Week 1.