Ranking the 5 NFL head-coaching openings from best to worst after Black Monday

Black Monday was relatively tame in 2025, at least compared to recent years.

Following the infamous NFL tradition where coaches are fired the day after the season ends, there are five job openings.

Three of those teams parted ways with their former head coach in the middle of the regular season -- the New York Jets (Robert Saleh), New Orleans Saints (Dennis Allen) and Chicago Bears (Matt Eberflus). Two more were added to the mix after Week 18 concluded -- the New England Patriots (Jerod Mayo) and Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson).

So, of the five openings, which job is the most appealing? Each franchise has various positives and negatives that candidates must weigh, but oftentimes the coaches can't be picky. If a team offers you one of the 32 head coaching jobs, you'd be wise to pounce on it. Still, there are certainly some situations that are better than others.

With that in mind, here's a ranking of the head-coaching job openings for the 2025 hiring cycle:

1. New England Patriots

The good: It all starts with Drake Maye, who impressed throughout his rookie season. Having a franchise quarterback in place is everything a new head coach could ask for. Aside from Maye, the Patriots enter the offseason with a projected $131.58 million in cap space -- more than any other team. With the No. 4 overall pick and no future picks traded (aside from a sixth-rounder in 2025), the assets are there to turn this around quickly.

The bad: Almost everything has gone wrong since Tom Brady left town five years ago. The team hasn't drafted particularly well, leaving a ton of holes on the roster at key positions like offensive line and wide receiver. There's a lot of work to do to rebuild the roster and the culture after three straight losing seasons.

Ideal candidate: Mike Vrabel. If you need a culture reset, here's your guy. Vrabel is a proven leader who took the Tennessee Titans further than anyone expected during his tenure. Not to mention he's a former Patriot who was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame in 2023. This is the easiest pairing of all.

The New England Patriots fired head coach Jerod Mayo after just one season with the team.

2. Chicago Bears

The good: Similar to the Patriots, the Bears can sell their next head coach on their rookie quarterback. Caleb Williams didn't quite live up to his pre-draft hype in year one, but the former top pick showed enough flashes to excite potential candidates. Chicago has $81.5 million in projected cap space, significantly less than New England but still fifth in the NFL.

The bad: It was a dysfunctional season for the Bears, from Hail Mary losses to late-game clock blunders. The franchise hasn't had a winning season since 2018, and it's now been 14 years since their last playoff victory. A new coach would also have to deal with front office uncertainty -- GM Ryan Poles could be on the hot seat immediately, which puts the coach in a difficult position.

Ideal candidate: Kliff Kingsbury. It didn't work out with the Arizona Cardinals, but his latest work has been impressive. Kingsbury took over as the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator this season and helped develop Jayden Daniels into the likely Rookie of the Year. He spent the year prior working with Williams as a senior offensive analyst at USC, so he's familiar with the young quarterback.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

The good: Another team with a talented young quarterback, except this one has already gotten paid. Trevor Lawrence leads a team filled with young talent, including receiver Brian Thomas Jr., running back Tank Bigsby and pass-rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. Warm-weather teams sometimes have an advantage signing free agents -- and Jacksonville has over $40 million in projected cap space. Plus, a new stadium deal is on the horizon.

The bad: Owner Shad Khan has made life difficult for himself by retaining general manager Trent Baalke. The much-maligned executive has survived multiple coaching changes in Jacksonville, surprising many around the league. This decision could discourage candidates from wanting to join a potentially sinking ship. For a team that has picked in the top 10 in 15 of the last 18 years, it's a daunting task to turn this franchise around.

Ideal candidate: Liam Coen. With Baalke sticking around, it's likely going to be an inexperienced and less-demanding candidate being hired. Coen is a worthy choice. The 39-year-old Rhode Island native is a former Sean McVay assistant who aced his first NFL challenge away from the offensive guru. In one season under Coen, Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense thrived. Jacksonville could use a young and talented coach like Coen.

4. New York Jets

The good: For as much criticism as former GM Joe Douglas received, he did add plenty of building blocks to this team. Young talent like Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Will McDonald IV and Quinnen Williams would give a candidate pieces to work with on both sides of the ball. Then there's the obvious appeal of the team being (right across the river from) New York.

The bad: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and owner Woody Johnson are discouraging. The four-time MVP was a shell of himself last season, and he clearly had too much influence within the organization on roster and coaching decisions. The 40-year-old Rodgers could be leaving the team, but as of now, that is unknown. Then there's Johnson, whose ownership style has been revealed throughout this messy era.

Ideal candidate: Aaron Glenn. Would Johnson go for another defensive-minded coach after Saleh didn't work out? If he does, Glenn is the man for the job. He is a former Pro Bowl cornerback who played eight seasons with the Jets. Glenn has paid his dues as an assistant since 2014, currently with the Super Bowl favorite Detroit Lions. At the very least, Glenn could be an adult in the room that the Jets haven't had recently.

5. New Orleans Saints

The good: The NFC South is the biggest appeal to this job. Over the past few seasons, that division has routinely been the worst in football. The Saints, with proven veterans like Alvin Kamara, Demario Davis, Cam Jordan and Tyrann Mathieu, could quickly take back the division with a few tweaks and new coaching.

The bad: For years now, the Saints have always been described as being in "cap hell." They aren't escaping it in 2025, with a current projection of -$81.9 million in space. That means veterans will have to get cut just to meet salary requirements. Combine the cap sheet with the quarterback situation (Derek Carr), and you get the least appealing job on the market.

Ideal candidate: Joe Brady. Following the disaster that was the Dennis Allen era, the Saints could look for another offensive coach to try to recapture the Sean Payton glory days. Brady was a part of that success with Payton, serving as an assistant for two NFC South-winning squads in 2017 and 2018. Since then, the 35-year-old Brady has become one of the hottest names on the market. His work with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills this year was his best yet.

The New Orleans Saints fired head coach Dennis Allen after a 2-7 start to the season and seven straight losses.