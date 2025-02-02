How to watch the NFL Pro Bowl: Schedule, rosters, streaming info and more

The 2025 Pro Bowl Games will wrap up on Sunday with the main event.

Some of the leagues biggest stars will share the field for a flag football game before Super Bowl week gets underway on Monday.

While the game doesn't have the same feel as a real football game, it's the last time that many NFL players will be on the field together for a few months.

Here's all the info for the 2025 Pro Bowl, including the time, watch info, rosters and more:

When is the Pro Bowl?

The 2025 Pro Bowl game is set for Sunday, Feb. 2.

Festivities began on Thursday, Jan. 30 with a series of skill competitions.

What time is the Pro Bowl on?

The Pro Bowl kicks off at 3 p.m. ET at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

How to watch the Pro Bowl

There are several ways to watch the Pro Bowl on TV or stream it on Sunday. Here's the watch info:

TV channel: ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN Deportes

ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN Deportes Streaming: ESPN+, NFL+, Fubo

How does the Pro Bowl flag football game work?

The Pro Bowl's new format, which began in 2023, skills competitions before a 7-on-7 flag football game of the AFC vs. NFC. The flag football game will feature four 12-minute quarters.

Pro Bowl rosters 2025

Not all of the NFL's biggest stars will be playing on Sunday, whether that be due to injuries or being in the Super Bowl. For the third straight year, the Manning brothers will coach the same -- Peyton for the AFC and Eli for the NFC.

Here are the full AFC and NFC rosters:

AFC Pro Bowl roster

Quarterbacks: Russell Wilson, Steelers (replaced Josh Allen, Bills); Joe Burrow, Bengals; Drake Maye, Patriots (replaced Lamar Jackson, Ravens)

Russell Wilson, Steelers (replaced Josh Allen, Bills); Joe Burrow, Bengals; Drake Maye, Patriots (replaced Lamar Jackson, Ravens) Running backs: James Cook, Bills (replaced Derrick Henry, Ravens); Joe Mixon, Texans; Jonathan Taylor, Colts

James Cook, Bills (replaced Derrick Henry, Ravens); Joe Mixon, Texans; Jonathan Taylor, Colts Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Ravens

Patrick Ricard, Ravens Wide receivers: Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals; Jerry Jeudy, Browns; Nico Collins, Texans; Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars (replaced Zay Flowers, Ravens)

Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals; Jerry Jeudy, Browns; Nico Collins, Texans; Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars (replaced Zay Flowers, Ravens) Tight ends: Brock Bowers, Raiders; Jonnu Smith, Dolphins (replaced Travis Kelce, Chiefs)

Brock Bowers, Raiders; Jonnu Smith, Dolphins (replaced Travis Kelce, Chiefs) Offensive linemen: Dion Dawkins, Bills; Ronnie Stanley, Ravens (replaced Laremy Tunsil, Texans); Rashawn Slater, Chargers; Quenton Nelson, Colts; Joel Bitonio, Browns (replaced Joe Thuney, Chiefs); Isaac Seumalo, Steelers (replaced Trey Smith, Chiefs); Connor McGovern, Bills (replaced Creed Humphrey, Chiefs); Tyler Linderbaum, Ravens

Dion Dawkins, Bills; Ronnie Stanley, Ravens (replaced Laremy Tunsil, Texans); Rashawn Slater, Chargers; Quenton Nelson, Colts; Joel Bitonio, Browns (replaced Joe Thuney, Chiefs); Isaac Seumalo, Steelers (replaced Trey Smith, Chiefs); Connor McGovern, Bills (replaced Creed Humphrey, Chiefs); Tyler Linderbaum, Ravens Defensive ends: Myles Garrett, Browns; Trey Hendrickson, Bengals; Danielle Hunter, Texans (replaced Maxx Crosby, Raiders)

Myles Garrett, Browns; Trey Hendrickson, Bengals; Danielle Hunter, Texans (replaced Maxx Crosby, Raiders) Defensive tackles: Cameron Heyward, Steelers; Quinnen Williams, Jets (replaced Chris Jones, Chiefs); Jeffery Simmons, Titans (replaced Nnamdi Madubuike, Ravens)

Cameron Heyward, Steelers; Quinnen Williams, Jets (replaced Chris Jones, Chiefs); Jeffery Simmons, Titans (replaced Nnamdi Madubuike, Ravens) Linebackers: Nik Bonitto, Broncos; Kyle Van Noy, Ravens (replaced TJ Watt, Steelers); Joey Bosa, Chargers (replaced Khalil Mack, Chargers); Patrick Queen, Steelers (replaced Roquan Smith, Ravens), Zaire Franklin, Colts

Nik Bonitto, Broncos; Kyle Van Noy, Ravens (replaced TJ Watt, Steelers); Joey Bosa, Chargers (replaced Khalil Mack, Chargers); Patrick Queen, Steelers (replaced Roquan Smith, Ravens), Zaire Franklin, Colts Cornerbacks: Derek Stingley Jr., Texans; Patrick Surtain II, Broncos; Marlon Humphrey, Ravens; Denzel Ward, Browns

Derek Stingley Jr., Texans; Patrick Surtain II, Broncos; Marlon Humphrey, Ravens; Denzel Ward, Browns Safeties: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers; Kyle Hamilton, Ravens; Derwin James, Chargers

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers; Kyle Hamilton, Ravens; Derwin James, Chargers Special teams: Ross Matiscik, Jaguars; Logan Cooke, Jaguars; Chris Boswell, Steelers; Marvin Mims Jr., Broncos; Miles Killebrew, Steelers (replaced Brenden Schooler, Patriots)

NFC Pro Bowl roster

Quarterbacks: Jared Goff, Lions; Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers (replaced Jayden Daniels, Commanders); Sam Darnold, Vikings

Jared Goff, Lions; Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers (replaced Jayden Daniels, Commanders); Sam Darnold, Vikings Running backs: Bijan Robinson, Falcons (replaced Saquon Barkley, Eagles); Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions; Josh Jacobs, Packers

Bijan Robinson, Falcons (replaced Saquon Barkley, Eagles); Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions; Josh Jacobs, Packers Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers

Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers Wide receivers: Justin Jefferson, Vikings; Malik Nabers, Giants (replaced Amon-Ra St. Brown); Mike Evans, Buccaneers (replaced CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys); Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks (replaced Terry McLaurin, Commanders)

Justin Jefferson, Vikings; Malik Nabers, Giants (replaced Amon-Ra St. Brown); Mike Evans, Buccaneers (replaced CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys); Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks (replaced Terry McLaurin, Commanders) Tight ends: George Kittle, 49ers; Trey McBride, Cardinals

George Kittle, 49ers; Trey McBride, Cardinals Offensive linemen: Brian O'Neill, Vikings (replaced Lane Johnson, Eagles); Taylor Decker, Lions (replaced Penei Sewell, Lions); Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers; Robert Hunt, Panthers (replaced Landon Dickerson, Eagles); Tyler Smith, Cowboys; Chris Lindstrom, Falcons; Frank Ragnow, Lions; Erik McCoy, Saints (replaced Cam Jurgens, Eagles)

Brian O'Neill, Vikings (replaced Lane Johnson, Eagles); Taylor Decker, Lions (replaced Penei Sewell, Lions); Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers; Robert Hunt, Panthers (replaced Landon Dickerson, Eagles); Tyler Smith, Cowboys; Chris Lindstrom, Falcons; Frank Ragnow, Lions; Erik McCoy, Saints (replaced Cam Jurgens, Eagles) Defensive ends: Nick Bosa, 49ers; Micah Parsons, Cowboys; Rashan Gary, Packers

Nick Bosa, 49ers; Micah Parsons, Cowboys; Rashan Gary, Packers Defensive tackles: Leonard Williams, Seahawks (replaced Jalen Carter, Eagles); Dexter Lawrence, Giants; Vita Vea, Buccaneers

Leonard Williams, Seahawks (replaced Jalen Carter, Eagles); Dexter Lawrence, Giants; Vita Vea, Buccaneers Linebackers: Jonathan Greenard, Vikings; Andrew Van Ginkel, Vikings; Jared Verse, Rams; Fred Warner, 49ers; Bobby Wagner, Commanders (replaced Zack Baun, Eagles)

Jonathan Greenard, Vikings; Andrew Van Ginkel, Vikings; Jared Verse, Rams; Fred Warner, 49ers; Bobby Wagner, Commanders (replaced Zack Baun, Eagles) Cornerbacks: Jaylon Johnson, Bears; Byron Murphy, Vikings; Jaycee Horn, Panthers; Devon Witherspoon, Seahawks

Jaylon Johnson, Bears; Byron Murphy, Vikings; Jaycee Horn, Panthers; Devon Witherspoon, Seahawks Safeties: Xavier McKinney, Packers; Budda Baker, Cardinals; Brian Branch, Lions

Xavier McKinney, Packers; Budda Baker, Cardinals; Brian Branch, Lions Special teams: Andrew DePaola, Vikings; Jack Fox, Lions; Brandon Aubrey, Cowboys; KaVontae Turpin, Cowboys; KhaDarel Hodge, Falcons

