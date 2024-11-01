NFL mulling fine of 49ers' Nick Bosa over MAGA hat, source says

The NFL is looking into a fine of 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa for a potential violation of its personal messages policy, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco on Friday, but there’s no immediate timeline on when a decision will be made because a suspension isn’t being considered.

CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones first reported the NFL's probe Friday, citing a source, and that a decision will not be made "until later next week."

Bosa wore a "Make America Great Again" hat on the field Sunday night in support of former President Donald Trump after a 30-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. He interrupted NBC reporter Melissa Stark's postgame interview with 49ers teammates Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Isaac Guerendo by pointing to the hat, then walking away.

Nick Bosa crashes his teammates' postgame interview on 'Sunday Night Football' while wearing a Make America Great Again hat. pic.twitter.com/1bTufDbRpc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 28, 2024

By doing that, Bosa most likely broke the NFL's uniform policy against personal messages, which states in full: "Throughout the period on game day that a player is visible to the stadium and television audience (including in pregame warm-ups, in the bench area, and during postgame interviews in the locker room or on the field), players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office. Items to celebrate anniversaries or memorable events, or to honor or commemorate individuals, such as helmet decals, and arm bands and jersey patches on players’ uniforms, are prohibited unless approved in advance by the League office. All such items approved by the League office, if any, must relate to team or League events or personages. The League will not grant permission for any club or player to wear, display, or otherwise convey messages, through helmet decals, arm bands, jersey patches, mouthpieces, or other items affixed to game uniforms or equipment, which relate to political activities or causes, other non-football events, causes or campaigns, or charitable causes or campaigns. Further, any such approved items must be modest in size, tasteful, non-commercial, and non-controversial; must not be worn for more than one football season; and if approved for use by a specific team, must not be worn by players on other teams in the League."

If he's fined, Bosa would pay $11,255 as a first-time offender of the policy. Another offense would cost him $16,883.

When asked about it in his postgame press conference, Bosa simply said: "I'm not going to talk too much about it, but I think it's an important time."

Bosa later posted a screenshot of him wearing the hat on his Instagram account.

Bosa long has supported Trump, and he was seen with the former president at UFC 299 in March in Miami. Trump again is running for president, with Election Day on Tuesday.