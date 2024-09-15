The cobwebs have been dusted off and teams are now getting into the rhythm of the season.

Week 2 means some teams are off to a perfect start to their season, others have had mixed results and a few are still struggling to get going. With 10 games in the early window on Sunday, there were plenty of highlights and lowlights from across the league.

Here are some winners and losers from Sunday's action:

Winner: Big plays

Offense had a moment in the early games of Week 2.

In the 1 p.m. ET window, there were seven touchdowns of at least 40 yards. Justin Jefferson led the way with a 97-yard score in the Minnesota Vikings' win. The New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys game had three deep scores -- Rashid Shaheed for 70 yards, CeeDee Lamb for 65 yards and Alvin Kamara for 57 yards.

Elsewhere, Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (44) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin (41) had touchdowns of over 40 yards.

Loser: 49ers offense without Christian McCaffrey

Everything looked fine for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 without their star. That wasn't the case in Week 2.

The defending NFC champions fell to the Minnesota Vikings 23-17 in what turned out to be a revenge game for Sam Darnold. Brock Purdy had an interception and was sacked six times in the defeat as the 49ers' offense couldn't get rolling.

The team had 102 rushing yards, including 100 from McCaffrey's replacement Jordan Mason. He obviously wasn't the problem, but the lack of big-play ability was evident. The 1-1 49ers will be without McCaffrey for the next three weeks at least after placing him on IR, so they'll have to figure it out quickly to stay afloat in the NFC.

Winner: Klint Kubiak has the Saints rolling

The Saints entered the 2024 season with little fanfare. That should officially change after Week 2.

New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak debuted with a 47-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, with the caveat being that it came against a team that won two games last season. The Saints followed that up, though, with a 44-19 win over the Cowboys in Dallas.

Alvin Kamara was the star for Kubiak's unit, totaling four touchdowns in the blowout victory. It was the seventh time in his eight-year career that he's had at least three touchdowns in a game. Derek Carr was stellar in the game, too -- 11 of 16 for 243 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Alvin Kamara with the most Alvin Kamara play ever for his FOURTH TD



Loser: Aidan Hutchinson's performance goes to waste

The Detroit Lions wasted an all-time performance from Aidan Hutchinson.

The pass-rusher was a half-sack shy of a franchise record on Sunday, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got some playoff revenge in a 20-16 win. Hutchinson was unstoppable in the game, sacking Baker Mayfield five times in defeat.

Winner: New York Jets, barely

Aaron Rodgers is in the win column for the New York Jets.

It wasn't pretty, but the Jets gutted out a 24-17 victory in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans. Rodgers had a steady game, completing 18 of 30 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns. Backup running back Braelon Allen was the star for New York with two touchdowns -- one rushing and one receiving.

For the Titans, second-year QB Will Levis had another head-scratching performance. He had an interception and a disastrous fumble in the red zone as the Titans fell to 0-2.

Loser: Bryce Young

Another week, another lifeless offensive performance for the Carolina Panthers.

The NFL's worst team last year fell to 0-2 after a 26-3 loss to the Chargers, and former No. 1 pick Bryce Young still isn't producing. The Panthers QB went 18 of 26 for 84 yards and an interception. It might be counterproductive to bench Young this early in his second season, but veteran Andy Dalton might be the better option right now for first-year head coach Dave Canales.

Jim Harbaugh's squad, which improved to 2-0, jumped out to a 20-0 lead at halftime and never looked back. They rolled to an easy road victory with another away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers slated for Week 3.

Winner: Matt LaFleur and Malik Willis

With Jordan Love injured, the Green Bay Packers had no trouble dismantling the Indianapolis Colts in their home opener.

Led by backup quarterback Malik Willis, Matt LaFleur's offense had 261 rushing yards in the 16-10 victory. The Packers averaged 4.9 yards per carry (53 attempts) after averaging 7.8 in their Week 1 loss. Clearly, the ground game is a point of emphasis for the unit.

Winning a game without Love is no small feat, especially considering Willis was just picked up in a preseason trade. He went 12 of 14 for 122 passing yards, 41 rushing yards and a touchdown, which was plenty to secure the win against a quiet Colts offense.