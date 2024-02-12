NFL players give their best Valentine's Day advice: ‘As long as it sparkles you will be fine'

The NFL season may be over, but the season for love is just getting started.

If you don't already know, Feb. 14 is Valentine's Day. In Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl, some current and former NFL players shared their advice on what to do for your significant other on the big day.

"It's always about the thought, so get a bunch of flowers," said Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. "And, you know, maybe even try to hand pick them."

"Set up a picnic, get her favorite foods, cook with her," Parsons continued.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield had some advice for how to utilize the special holiday as well.

"Spending time with your loved one and making sure that you appreciated that," Mayfield said.

However, Valentine's Day is not for everyone, including retired NFL offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth.

"When we got married I established that we were not going to celebrate Valentine's Day," Whitworth said. "Because I was going to make her feel like every day was Valentine's. I don't want to get you a rose because it's Valentine's Day, I want to get you a rose because it's a Tuesday in July and you deserve it."

Here is some more advice NFL players gave for Valentine's Day:

"Get on Resy. Get on OpenTable. Book your reservation." - Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Eric Kendricks

"You can't go wrong with flowers for a start." - Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson

"Your partner really just wants you and your time, so, give'em 30 minutes." - Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins

"Be on the lookout for what you missed on in Christmas, and this is your chance to make up for it." - Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips

"As long as it sparkles you will be fine." - Houston Texans long snapper Jon Weeks.

"It doesn't matter how much it costs, it's simply about just the effort and the thought." - NFL fullback Jason Cabinda

Super Bowl 58 MVP Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and others react to the Kansas City Chiefs win over the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.