NFL

NFL Kickoff record 28.9 million viewers watched Chiefs vs. Ravens

It was a 5% increase from the 27.5 million that watched Detroit beat Kansas City in last year’s opener

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Kansas City's thrilling 27-20 victory over Baltimore on Thursday night was the most-watched NFL Kickoff game since it started in 2002.

The game had a total audience average of 28.9 million, surpassing the 27.6 million that watched the New England Patriots defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2015 opener on NBC. Streaming did not start getting added to audience figures until 2016.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

It was a 5% increase from the 27.5 million that watched Detroit beat Kansas City in last year’s opener.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Kansas City Chiefs Sep 5

How fast is Xavier Worthy? Meet the Chiefs' rookie speedster who had a 2-TD debut

news 15 hours ago

The Kansas City Chiefs are the NFL's current dynasty — here's why they are worth less than teams that regularly miss the playoffs

Taylor Swift Sep 5

How many Chiefs games has Taylor Swift attended?

Despite the start of the game being delayed 20 minutes due to a storm that included lightning, NBC averaged 24.3 million, according to Nielsen, with the audience peaking at 33 million during the second quarter (9:30-9:45 p.m. EDT).

It also drew a 37 share on NBC, which is its largest for any regular-season game since it started carrying NFL prime time games in 2006. A share is the percentage of all television sets in use at a given time watching a program.

According to Adobe Analytics, streaming on Peacock, NBC and NFL digital platforms averaged 4.6 million.

Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season features an AFC Championship Game rematch to kick things off, a visit to Brazil and the start of a potentially historic season for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NFL
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us