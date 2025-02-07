NFL News

NFL announces Steelers to play first-ever game in Ireland

Ireland joins Spain as the latest European country to host a regular season NFL game, joining England and Germany.

By Steve Coulter

The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed to Dublin.

The NFL announced its latest expansion of international football will land in Ireland this fall with the six-time Super Bowl champion franchise playing a team that will be named later.

Croke Park will host the regular season contest that does not have a date or time yet.

The Irish capital joins Madrid and Berlin as first-time hosts next season as the league continues to expand its global footprint.

The expansion plans are not limited to Europe: The NFL announced earlier this week that the Rams would be hosting a regular season home game in Melbourne, Australia in 2026.

Why were the Steelers picked to play in Ireland?

The Steelers have long-standing ties to the Emerald Isle and a partnership with the Gaelic Athletic Association, which operates Croke Park, the principal national stadium of Ireland.

The Steelers are coming off a 10-7 campaign in which they made the NFL playoffs before falling to the division-rival Baltimore Ravens.

NFL abroad

American football in Europe, South America and Australia has become reality in the 2020s as the league continues to expand beyond the United States.

2025 NFL international games

London is set to host three next season — two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one at Wembley Stadium. The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets are the home teams at Tottenham.

The Jaguars, who played two games in the UK in 2024, are the home team at Wembley.

The Indianapolis Colts are the home team for the Berlin game at the Olympic Stadium, while and the Miami Dolphins will serve as the hosts at the Bernabeu — the home stadium of Spanish soccer team Real Madrid.

