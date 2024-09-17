NFL bye week breakdown: Here's when each team will have off this season

The first couple weeks of the 2024 NFL season have seen all 32 teams in action.

But not every upcoming week will be as action-packed.

That's because each team's schedule includes one week without a game called a bye week. The bye provides teams an opportunity to reset and refresh amid the grueling 17-game regular season.

Some teams will go on the bye early this season, while others will have to wait much longer for their mid-season respite.

Here's what to know about bye weeks in the 2024 season:

When is the first NFL bye week in 2024?

The first bye week will come in Week 5 when four teams have off: the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans.

When is the last NFL bye week in 2024?

The final bye week will be Week 14 when six teams have off: the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots and Washington Commanders.

2024 NFL bye week breakdown

There are eight different bye weeks on the NFL schedule ranging from Week 5 to 14. Here's a breakdown of each:

Week 5: Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans

Week 6: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings

Week 7: Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys

Week 9: Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

Week 10: Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks

Week 11: Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 12: Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets

Week 14: Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Washington Commanders

