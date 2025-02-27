Could the next major NFL trade involve Los Angeles Rams star quarterback Matthew Stafford?

As scouting combine week progresses, The Athletic reported Wednesday that Stafford is drawing interest from multiple teams, with the Rams allowing his camp to seek possible offers.

Stafford, 37, is entering the final year of a four-year, $160 million deal and could look for one more lucrative contract before he hangs up his cleats.

After winning the Super Bowl with the Rams in 2021 in his first season after being traded by the Detroit Lions, Stafford hasn't had a deep run since. The Rams lost to the Lions in the 2024 wild card round before falling to the eventual champions Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 divisional round.

So, if the Rams do decide to end the Stafford era, where should he go? These five teams could make sense for the veteran quarterback:

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders reportedly are among the interested teams, so much so that Raiders minority owner Tom Brady hosted Stafford at his home in Montana, where they went skiing as Brady tried convincing Stafford to join Las Vegas, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reported, citing sources. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport followed up, however, saying the Brady-Stafford meeting was unplanned and the two simply ran into each other.

Regardless, it's clear Brady would want a Pete Carroll-led team to push for the playoffs as soon as possible. The Raiders went into the 2024 season with Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew as the top two quarterbacks, with Antonio Pierce's team having a predictable fruitless season. But if they were to add Stafford, the needle would temporarily move in the right direction.

New York Giants

The Giants reportedly are just as interested in Stafford as Las Vegas, The Athletic added. It adds up, considering they gave up on Daniel Jones quickly following a lucrative extension and had to deploy Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito for the remainder of the season.

New York's chances may not be as high, however, given its position of competing for a playoff spot in a tight NFC East. Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy Jr. gave life to the offense last season, but they'll need a whole lot more than them and Stafford for a potential move to make sense.

New York Jets

If the Giants are interested, the Jets should be in the conversation as well. With the Aaron Rodgers era ending disastrously, the Jets can make it hurt less by quickly pivoting to another veteran quarterback who brings less off-the-field baggage.

The Jets also have a better roster than their New York counterparts, while Aaron Glenn is coming over from Detroit as the next head coach. Davante Adams, Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Braelon Allen and Allen Lazard would give Stafford a nice platform to start with, while the defense has talent but needs the right coach (Glenn is defensive minded) to optimize it as Robert Saleh did prior to his firing.

Indianapolis Colts

Colts general manager Chris Ballard recently said he wants Anthony Richardson to have real competition for QB1 in 2025. The No. 4 overall pick in 2023, Richardson has flashed potential with his arm but has been more inconsistent than efficient. But he'll only be 23 for the 2025 season, so it could make sense to have Stafford as QB1 for a season or two.

Indianapolis went 8-9 last season and could've pushed for a playoff spot with better QB play, as Joe Flacco could not replicate his success with the Cleveland Browns the year prior. Jonathan Taylor, Alec Pierce, Josh Downs and Michael Pittman Jr. are among the key offensive talents, and all could rise a level or two with proper quarterback play.

Miami Dolphins

Speaking of 8-9 teams, the Dolphins may be a sneaky-good pick for Stafford's next destination. Mike McDaniel's side has had plenty of flair on both sides of the ball, but Tua Tagovailoa has yet to prove he can lead the team to a deep playoff run -- and of course he brings injury concerns to the position.

Stafford's entry could revitalize McDaniel's passing offense, with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Jonnu Smith and De'Von Achane being the offensive leaders. The Rams could get Tagovailoa back in a potential deal and not have to immediately worry about a replacement, simultaneously giving the Alabama product a fresh start.

