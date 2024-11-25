Jets' search for GM and coach will be assisted by former GMs, AP source says

The New York Jets are turning to one of their former general managers to help them find their next GM and head coach.

The 33rd Team, a media analytics and consulting group founded by former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum, will assist team owner Woody Johnson in the searches, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Tannenbaum and Rick Spielman, former GM of the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions, will be The 33rd Team's primary representatives in helping find replacements for former coach Robert Saleh and GM Joe Douglas. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the team didn't announce its search plans.

ESPN and the New York Post first reported the Jets' decision to involve The 33rd Team in their search.

Douglas was fired last Tuesday, the latest shakeup for a franchise that had Super Bowl aspirations with a healthy Aaron Rodgers at quarterback but has limped to a 3-8 start and appears likely to miss the playoffs for a 14th consecutive year.

Phil Savage, a senior football adviser with the Jets since 2019, will serve as the interim general manager for the rest of the season.

The firing of Douglas came exactly six weeks after Johnson fired Saleh as coach on Oct. 8 after the Jets were 2-3 to open the season. New York has since gone 1-5 under defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who was tabbed as the interim coach.

The Jets are coming off their bye-week break and will host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

