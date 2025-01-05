New England Patriots

Patriots fire Jerod Mayo, owner Robert Kraft confirms in statement

Mayo lasted just one season as Patriots head coach.

By Darren Hartwell

NBC Universal, Inc.

Jerod Mayo won his first game and his last game of his debut season coaching the New England Patriots. The only problem? He lost 13 of the 15 games in between.

The Patriots have fired Mayo as their head coach, with team owner Robert Kraft making a statement just over an hour after New England's Week 18 win over the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots went 4-13 in Mayo's lone season and had a minus-128 point differential, third-worst in the NFL.

This article will be updated.

