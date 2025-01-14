How to watch the 2025 Super Bowl: Broadcast info, TV channel, streaming and more

It's almost time for the big game.

Super Bowl LIX is just a few weeks away -- and while we don't know who's playing just yet, there is plenty that we do know about the event.

As you start planning your Super Bowl parties, you'll need to know where you can watch the game (and all the commercials).

Here's all the broadcast info for this year's Super Bowl:

How to watch the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LIX will be played on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m. CT on FOX.

What channel is the Super Bowl on this year?

The Super Bowl will air on FOX in 2025 as it continues its rotation through the NFL's broadcasting partners.

Last year, the Super Bowl aired on CBS. Here are the future networks for Super Bowls through the current broadcasting agreement:

Super Bowl LX: Feb. 8, 2026 on NBC and Peacock

Super Bowl LXI: Feb. 14, 2027 on ABC and ESPN

Super Bowl LXII: 2028 on CBS

Super Bowl LXIII: 2029 on FOX

Super Bowl LXIV: 2030 on NBC and Peacock

Super Bowl LXV: 2031 on ABC and ESPN

Super Bowl LXVI: 2032 on CBS

Super Bowl LXVII: 2033 on FOX

Super Bowl LXVIII: 2034 on NBC and Peacock

Where can I stream the Super Bowl?

While FOX doesn't have an accompanying streaming service, the game will still be available to view online at FOXSports.com or NFL+ through your TV provider.

Who are the Super Bowl announcers this year?

Kevin Burkhardt is back for his second Super Bowl as FOX's play-by-play announcer, but he has a new partner in 2025. Seven-time champion Tom Brady will call his first Super Bowl as an analyst after competing in 10 as a player.

Veteran reporters Erin Andrews (fourth Super Bowl) and Tom Rinaldi (second Super Bowl) will be on the sidelines providing pre-game and in-game coverage.

Where is the Super Bowl being played this year?

The Super Bowl is heading back to a familiar place in 2025: New Orleans.

The Caesars Superdome will host the big game for a record eighth time, two more than any other stadium. It will be New Orleans' 11th time hosting the Super Bowl, which will tie Miami for the most ever.

Here's a look at the confirmed future Super Bowl hosts after New Orleans:

Who is performing the Super Bowl halftime show this year?

Rap star Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. The performance will air on FOX, so you don't have to change the channel if you're already watching the game.

Who is playing in the Super Bowl this year?

This is the only question we don't have an answer to just yet. As always, the Super Bowl will see the AFC champion face off against the NFC champion

Six teams were eliminated from contention after Wild Card Weekend, leaving just eight squads still fighting for the Lombardi Trophy -- the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans in the AFC; the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders in the NFC.

The multi-use stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana, is the home stadium of the New Orleans Saints and hosts many events.