How to watch Patriots vs. Cowboys in Week 4: TV channel, start time, players to watch

The Patriots are finally in the win column -- but things won't be getting easier in Week 4.

Fresh off a 15-10 road victory over the New York Jets, Bill Belichick and Co. will fly down to Texas for a date with the Dallas Cowboys. The Patriots last played the Cowboys in Foxborough back in 2021, when Dallas left with a thrilling overtime victory in a back-and-forth game.

A dominant defense and steady offense guided the Cowboys to two blowout wins to begin the season. But things went awry in Week 3, when the previously winless Arizona Cardinals pulled off the upset.

While the Patriots' offense still has work to do, Sunday's game suddenly looks a little less daunting after what Joshua Dobbs and the Cardinals did. Trevon Diggs, the Cowboys' star cornerback, was lost for the year with an ACL injury in practice last week as former Patriots star Stephon Gilmore takes on a bigger role.

Here is everything to know for Week 4's Patriots-Cowboys game:

When is the Patriots vs. Cowboys Week 4 game?

The Patriots will visit the Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 1.

What time is the Patriots vs. Cowboys Week 4 game?

Kickoff time for Patriots-Cowboys is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

How to watch Patriots vs. Cowboys in Week 4

Patriots-Cowboys will air on FOX. Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analysis), Erin Andrews (sideline) and Tom Rinaldi (sideline) -- the top broadcast team for FOX -- will be on the call.

How to stream Patriots vs. Cowboys online

Free streaming option: FuboTV

Live stream: NFL+, FoxSports.com

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, Fox Sports app

What is the weather forecast for Patriots vs. Cowboys Week 4?

AT&T Stadium is a retractable-roof facility, which means weather will not play a factor. Regardless, NBC DFW is predicting a warm weekend in Arlington, Texas. Temperatures could reach 93 degrees on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and no chance of rain.

Key players to watch for Patriots vs. Cowboys

Mac Jones, Patriots QB

Week 3 was a classic case of good news, bad news for Jones. On the bright side, the third-year QB wasn't sacked and had his first turnover-free game of 2023. But he also had his worst completion percentage and fewest passing yards in a game this season. The stretch of facing tough competition continues on Sunday for Jones, as Dallas boasts the NFL's second-best pass defense through Week 3.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys QB

When the Cowboys outscored their opponents 70-10 through two games, most of the credit was given to the defense. Prescott played his part, with no interceptions after leading the league in that category last season, but he didn't face much resistance. Things unraveled in Week 3 when the Cowboys fell behind early and Prescott couldn't dig them out of the hole. He'll be under the microscope against a New England defense that limits big plays and forces opposing quarterbacks to stay patient.

Ezekiel Elliott, Patriots RB

From 2016 to 2022, Elliott played 52 games at AT&T Stadium suiting up for the home team. Sunday will be his first appearance as a visitor. The longtime Cowboy signed with the Patriots this summer, and played a crucial role in their first win last week. Elliott rushed for a season-high 80 yards on 16 attempts. After the victory, he expressed excitement for his return to Dallas.

Micah Parsons, Cowboys LB

Ahead of Sunday's game, Belichick compared Parsons to Lawrence Taylor -- one of the greatest defensive players of all-time, who Belichick once coached. That's just about the highest praise you can receive, especially considering the source of the praise. Parsons, a third-year pro, already has four sacks through three games this season. The Patriots' shaky O-line will have its hands full against Parsons, and Belichick clearly knows it.

Christian Gonzalez, Patriots CB

The Patriots' first-round pick continues to impress. Without fellow corners Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones and Jack Jones, Gonzalez stepped up and shut down Garrett Wilson in Week 3 (three catches for 18 yards on five targets). That was after he opened his rookie season with strong outings against the Eagles' AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith and Dolphins' Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. He'll face another test against the Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb on Sunday, but Gonzalez has already shown that he's ready for these challenges.