How to watch Falcons vs. Commanders on Sunday Night Football in Week 17

Sunday Night Football is headed to the nation's capital for an NFC clash.

The Washington Commanders will welcome the Atlanta Falcons to town for a primetime matchup to close out the Sunday action in Week 17.

Last week at home, the Falcons made a risky move in switching from veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to rookie Michael Penix, Jr., and it paid off. Penix powered the team to a convincing victory in his first career start, beating the Giants, 34-7. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss, the Falcons now own the top spot in the NFC South.

The Commanders and their rookie QB Jayden Daniels also grabbed a win at home in Week 16, exploding for a 22-point fourth quarter to complete their comeback and grab a 36-33 victory over NFC East foe Philadelphia.

With four wildcard spots left open in the NFC, a win would give each team a major boost in the race.

Here's everything to know for the Falcons-Commanders game and how to watch the action on NBC and Peacock.

When is the Falcons vs. Commanders Sunday Night Football game?

The Falcons and Commanders will battle on Sunday Night Football on Sunday, Dec. 28, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

What time is the Falcons vs. Commanders Sunday Night Football game?

The NFC rivals will go head-to-head at 8:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Falcons vs. Commanders Sunday Night Football game

Falcons-Commanders will air on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) will be on the call for the game and for Sunday Night Football throughout the 2024 season.

Pregame coverage on NBC and Peacock starts at 7 p.m. ET with "Football Night in America," as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth get you ready for the game.

How to live stream the Falcons vs. Commanders Sunday Night Football game

Live stream: Peacock, NBC.com

Mobile app: Peacock mobile app on Apple/Android, NBC mobile app