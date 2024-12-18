Football is unlike any other sport in many ways.

Notably, unlike many others, athletes typically do not play on both offense and defense. That isn't the case in basketball or hockey or soccer, or even baseball where Shohei Ohtani has revitalized the two-way player.

But that could all change when Travis Hunter enters the NFL next season. The Colorado star and Heisman Trophy winner is a two-way phenom, starring this year as the nation's best wide receiver (Biletnikoff winner) and best defender (Bednarik Award).

Can Hunter continue to thrive on both sides of the ball at the pro level? It's rarely been done in recent history, though players in the early eras did it more frequently. Some executives think he's best suited as a cornerback, but all seem to agree that he should get offensive and defensive snaps.

Who's footsteps will Hunter follow if he can be a two-way player in the NFL? Here are five players known for accomplishing the feat in the modern era:

Deion Sanders, CB/WR

Hunter's college coach is the perfect place to look for inspiration. Sanders was primarily a defensive back in the NFL, which could be what Sanders does. Prime Time was an eight-time Pro Bowler, six time First-Team All-Pro and 1994 Defensive Player of the Year. He made the 1990s All-Decade Team as both a cornerback and punt returner.

As a receiver, Sanders wasn't used in the full-time capacity aside from 1996. Thirty-six of his 60 career receptions came in that season for the Dallas Cowboys, where he made the Pro Bowl and was named First-Team All-Pro as a corner. If Hunter is looking a career to emulate, this is his most realistic path.

William Perry, DT/FB

The 335-pound Perry was nearly double Hunter's weight (185 lbs.), but he is an iconic two-way player. Nicknamed "The Refrigerator," Perry was mainly a defensive tackle for the Chicago Bears from 1985 to 1993. As a rookie for the iconic '85 Bears, he occasionally lined up at fullback in goal line situations -- including scoring a rushing touchdown in Super Bowl XX. Perry is still the heaviest player to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

Over his 10-year career, Perry had 29.5 sacks and more than 500 total tackles. On offense, he had just eight regular-season carries for five yards and two touchdowns. His one-yard touchdown run in the Super Bowl remained his most memorable moment on offense as he shifted away from fullback duties in subsequent years.

Troy Brown, WR/CB

If Hunter goes the way of offense as his primary role, Brown is the player he needs to study. The former New England Patriot began his career at wide receiver but filled in at cornerback for several years whenever Bill Belichick called his number. Brown was a three-time Super Bowl champion for the Patriots and made the Pro Bowl in 2001 as a receiver.

The then-33-year-old Brown switched to defense as the Patriots chased their third ring in four years in 2024. He led the team with three interceptions and added 17 catches, a receiving touchdown, five passes defended and two fumble recoveries to stuff the stat sheet.

A true Swiss-Army knife player, Brown served as New England's primary returner for several years. He continued to play both sides through his final games in 2006.

Mike Vrabel, LB/TE

While Brown was playing receiver and corner, his teammate Vrabel was playing linebacker and tight end/fullback. The former Tennessee Titans head coach was a star on defense in New England, helping the team win three Super Bowls and making First-Team All-Pro in 2007. He had 57 career regular-season sacks plus nine in 20 postseason games.

Despite Vrabel's defensive prowess, some of his most memorable moments came on offense. When the Patriots got down to the goal line, he would often spring into action and line up as a tight end or fullback.

Tom Brady looked Vrabel's way whenever he entered the game -- both of his playoff catches were Super Bowl touchdowns. In the regular season he had 10 career receptions for 14 yards from 2002 to 2010, and all 10 grabs were touchdowns.

Patrick Ricard, FB/DT

One of the league's best active fullbacks started out on defense. Ricard, who has been with the Baltimore Ravens since 2017, was undrafted as a defensive tackle out of Maine. When he signed with John Harbaugh's team, he was immediately utilized on both sides of the ball when star fullback Kyle Juszczyk left in free agency.

Ricard has developed into a star in his primary role as a fullback in the years since Juszczyk's departure, and has found success that's earned him four Pro Bowl appearances and a Second-Team All-Pro nod in 2023.

On defense, Ricard has played sporadically. He has one career sack and 19 total tackles as of Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season.