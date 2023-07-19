Cowboys' Zack Martin becomes first guard named to ‘Madden' 99 Club in 21 years

Guard may not be the most exciting position in “Madden,” but that didn’t stop the video game franchise from recognizing the NFL’s best.

Zack Martin of the Dallas Cowboys was named to the 99 Club for “Madden NFL 24,” becoming the first guard selected to the club in 21 years. Larry Allen, another Cowboys star, was the last guard to earn a 99 overall rating in the game.

Martin is the third player named to this year’s 99 Club, joining Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. “Madden” will continue unveiling its ratings throughout the week, so Martin, Jefferson and Donald can expect more company.

The 32-year-old has thoroughly dominated since being drafted by Dallas in 2014. He has made the Pro Bowl each year with the exception of an injury-shortened 2020, has made six All-Pro first teams and was named to the Hall of Fame’s All-2010s Team. In 2022, he played all 17 regular season games and later received All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

While Martin can celebrate his selection to the 99 Club, he apparently is not happy with his actual team.

Martin is considering not reporting to training camp due to his contract situation, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday. He agreed to a six-year, $84 million contract extension in 2018 that included $40 million guaranteed. In 2023, he has a base salary of $1.7 million with a restructure bonus of $11.8 million. His average annual contract value of $14 million is $6.5 million short of Chris Lindstrom, who signed a nine-figure extension with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this offseason.