Commanders stun Lions, here's when they'll play in the NFC Championship Game

It's the inauguration of Jayden Daniels.

The festivities for those in Washington, D.C. began early as the rookie quarterback led the No. 6 Washington Commanders to a stunning 45-31 road victory over the top-seeded Detroit Lions in Saturday's divisional round matchup.

The Commanders advance to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991 when they last won the Super Bowl. They'll face the winner of the No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles and No. 4 Los Angeles Rams.

The top-seeded Lions, who went 15-2 and were seeking their first ever trip to the Super Bowl, fell in the conference championship game for the second consecutive season.

The two teams combined for 52 points during a wild first half, with the Commanders taking a 31-21 lead, matching the record for most points scored in the first half of an NFL postseason game.

The Commanders scored 28 points in the second quarter, starting with Brian Robinson Jr.'s two-yard touchdown run that gave Washington its first lead at 10-7. The Lions responded with a 70-yard drive that was capped by Sam LaPorta's diving one-handed catch in the end zone for a two-yard touchdown that put the Lions in front 14-10.

Daniels responded with a 58-yard touchdown to Terry McLaurin that gave the Commanders a 17-14 lead. Jared Goff then threw a pick-six that Quan Martin returned 40 yards to increase the Washington lead to 24-14 and also temporarily knocked Goff out of the game after he sustained a hit.

He was replaced by veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater, who signed with the Lions late in the regular season after coaching high school football. The Lions scored with Bridgewater under center when wide receiver Jameson Williams took an end-around 61 yards for the touchdown to pull Detroit within 24-21.

The Commanders again answered with a trip to the end zone, as Daniels connected with Zach Ertz for a five-yard touchdown for a 31-21 advantage with 1:46 left in the half.

Goff was then intercepted in the end zone by Mike Sainristil to close a second quarter in which the two teams combined for 42 points, the most ever scored in any quarter of an NFL postseason game.

The Lions scored on their first possession of the third quarter, with Jahmyr Gibbs eight-yard touchdown run pulling the Lions within 31-28.

The Commanders then orchestrated a 15-play, 70 yard drive that lasted 8:28. With Washington going for it on fourth-and-2 at the Detroit five-yard line, the Lions were penalized for having too many men on the field, giving Washington an automatic first down. Robinson Jr. followed with a one-yard touchdown run for a 38-28 lead.

A trick play by the Lions proved costly when Williams, a wide receiver, attempted a pass downfield to Gibbs, a running back who was heavily covered, and was intercepted by Sainristil for the Lions fourth turnover of the game. The Commanders again marched down field, with Daniels hitting McLaurin on fourth-and-2 from the Detroit 13-yard line to set up Jeremy McNichols' one-yard touchdown run for a 45-28 lead.

Goff, with the Lions later trailing by 14, was picked off by Jeremy Chinn with 30 seconds remaining for his third interception of the game. That officially secured the Commanders' spot in the NFC title game, one season after finishing 4-13 to land the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

They used that pick on Daniels, who in Saturday's upset win completed 22 of 31 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 52 yards on 15 carries.

Robinson Jr. finished with 77 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. McLaurin had four catches for 87 yards and a touchdown, and Dyami Brown added six catches for 98 yards.

The Commanders' improbable season continues next weekend.

When is the NFC Championship game?

The NFC Championship Game is Sunday, Jan 26.

What time is the NFC Championship game?

The NFC Championship game will kick off at 3 p.m. ET.

What channel is the NFC Championship game on?

The NFC Championship game will air on FOX and stream on the FOX Sports app.

When is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl will be played on Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

