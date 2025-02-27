Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs' Travis Kelce plans to play next season rather than retire

The 35-year-old Kelce had been mulling whether to return for a 13th season.

By The Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce plans to play next season rather than retire.

The 35-year-old Kelce had been mulling whether to return for a 13th season. But the four-time All-Pro made his feelings clear in a text to Pat McAfee that the host read during “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday.

“My dawg!!! I'm coming back for sure,” the four-time All-Pro wrote, according to McAfee. “Gonna try to get to the best shape I've been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop. Got a real bad taste in my mouth about how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can't go out like that!!!!”

The Chiefs’ quest to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls ended with a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9.

Kelce professed his love for football several times leading up to the Super Bowl. But he also said on his podcast he would “take some time” to figure out if he would retire or return for another season.

Kelce's decision is hardly a surprise, considering Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said Tuesday at the NFL combine that he was "“was fired up” to keep playing after the season ended.

Kelce’s contract includes an $11.5 million roster bonus due March 15. Veach said the team was moving forward with its offseason plans “as if he’s here.”

