NFL

Chiefs' Isaiah Buggs turns self in on misdemeanor cruelty to animal charges

Buggs, 27, joined the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in January as a practice squad player and received a futures contract in February.

By The Associated Press

Buggs
Getty

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs turned himself in to the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Thursday on misdemeanor animal cruelty charges.

Buggs was later released on $600 bond for two counts of cruelty to dogs in the second degree.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The Tuscaloosa Police Department found two dogs that were “seriously malnourished” and “emaciated” March 28 on the back porch of a house that Buggs had rented, according to court documents. The court filings reported that a neighbor said a pitbull and a Rotweiler mix had been left there for at least 10 days and had no access to food or water.

The pitbull was eventually euthanized. Witnesses said Buggs had moved out of the house on or about March 19.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

A Chiefs spokesman said the team was aware of the situation, but declined to comment.

Buggs' agent, Trey Robinson, issued a statement this week saying that the player “vehemently denies” the allegations and that the dogs didn't belong to him.

“Under no circumstances does Mr. Buggs condone the mistreatment of any animal,” Robinson said, declining to answer further questions.

NFL

White House 3 hours ago

Biden hosting Super Bowl-winning Chiefs at White House: Here's what to know

Chicago Bears 8 hours ago

Bears to be featured on ‘Hard Knocks' for first time this summer

Robinson said Buggs didn't know they were still on the property and is the target of a “subversive campaign” to shut down a hookah lounge he owns.

The 27-year-old Buggs is a former Alabama player who spent three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and two with the Detroit Lions. He joined the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in January as a practice squad player and received a futures contract in February.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NFL
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us