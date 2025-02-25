Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs GM expects Travis Kelce will play in 2025: ‘Excited to get him back'

"Hopefully he has a magical season to end his magical career," Chiefs GM Brett Veach said.

By Logan Reardon

It seems like Travis Kelce isn't going anywhere just yet.

Amid retirement rumors, Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said Tuesday that he anticipates the star tight end will return for the final season of his contract in 2025.

"He has one more year under contract," Veach told reporters at the NFL combine. "I still think he has that fire and desire to play. As far as I'm concern, there is no deadline (for Kelce to make a decision).

“We left it as he’d be back, and we’re excited to get him back and get him going.”

While that isn't full assurance that Kelce will be back, all signs are pointing in that direction. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added that Kelce took time after the Super Bowl loss to consider his options and believes he "should be back" next season.

If he returns, the 35-year-old Kelce will enter his 13th season at third all-time in tight end receptions (1,004) and receiving yards (12,151) and fifth in touchdowns (77) to go along with 10 Pro Bowls, four All-Pros and three Super Bowl wins.

