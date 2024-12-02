Chicago Bears coach search: Who could replace Matt Eberflus?

As the Chicago Bears look to face the San Francisco 49ers next week, rumors are swirling as to who will be among the candidates to permanently replace former head coach Matt Eberflus, who was fired Friday following a 23-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

In a statement shortly after reports came out that Eberflus was being "relieved of his duties," Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles said he met with Chairman George McCaskey and CEO Kevin Warren Friday morning and informed Eberflus of the team's decision "to move in a different direction with the leadership of our football team and the head coach position."

“I thank Matt for his hard work, professionalism and dedication to our organization. We extend our gratitude for his commitment to the Chicago Bears and wish him and his family the best moving forward," Poles' statement read.

At the same time, the team announced Thomas Brown, the team's passing game coordinator who recently became the offensive coordinator following Shane Waldron's firing, would be "elevated" to interim head coach.

On Monday, former Bears coach Dave Wannstedt said Brown has the "inside track."

"You gotta relate to the players," Wannstedt said.

Still, Wannstedt expects the team to consider talking to four or five other candidates, including past head coaches and defensive coordinators.

"Yes, you gotta win a few games," Wannstedt said. "You gotta keep doing what your doing with Caleb Williams. Caleb is the key in my opinion."

Williams, who has set several Bears rookie records in recent weeks has seemingly found his stride under Brown, despite the team's losses. The rookie quarterback will continue that progress as the Bears face matchups with the 49ers, Seahawks, Lions, Vikings and Packers to conclude the year.

Who could replace Matt Eberflus as Bears' head coach?

On ESPN’s NFL Countdown, Adam Schefter said that interim head coach Thomas Brown will have an opportunity to earn the job in the last five weeks of the season, but also pointed to a highly touted candidate for the position.

“Everybody’s gonna have their eye on Ben Johnson, the Lions’ offensive coordinator, and I think he might have some interest in that job. We’ll see if they can convince him to come to Chicago,” Schefter said.

Johnson has served as the offensive coordinator for the Lions since the 2022 season, and is having a banner year. The team is second in the NFL in yards per game and leads the league in points per game, scoring 31.9 points per contest.

Johnson’s work with quarterback Jared Goff has undoubtedly made him an intriguing candidate, and though he had several NFL head coaching interviews last season, it would seem likely that he’ll make the jump this time around.

Ian Rapoport, appearing on NFL Network’s NFL Gameday, said the team will consider a multitude of top candidates for the job.

“Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, Mike Vrabel (will be candidates), but here’s an interesting name to watch: Kliff Kingsbury. He of course worked with Caleb Williams at USC, now thriving as OC with the Commanders. Certainly one to keep an eye on.”

Rapoport also reported that it appears likely that general manager Ryan Poles will be the one to handle the coaching search amid questions about his future with the team following Eberflus’ ouster.

Kingsbury, formerly the coach of the Arizona Cardinals, was an offensive analyst for USC in the 2023 season, Williams’ final season at the university. Kingsbury has also coached quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, but has really emerged as a prime head coaching candidate for his work with Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels.

Glenn is currently a colleague of Johnson’s with the Lions, serving as the team’s defensive coordinator. The Lions are 11th in the NFL in yards allowed per game, and have been especially stingy against the run, allowing just 93.5 yards per game. The Bears, by comparison, have one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, currently ranking 25th in the league in that category.

Mike Vrabel, the former head coach of the Tennessee Titans, is currently a consultant for the Cleveland Browns, but will likely get interviews with several teams due to his reputation and resume, as he led the Titans to three straight playoff appearances, including two division titles.

In any case, things are likely to move slowly for now for the Bears, as the NFL season will roll into January, preventing them from interviewing candidates within the league. They will likely be able to conduct interviews during the postseason, but an announcement on a hire won’t come until their candidate’s season has concluded.