49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward announces death of 1-year-old daughter

The 49ers organization and community received tragic news on Tuesday.

San Francisco's veteran cornerback, Charvarius Ward, announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday that his 1-year-old daughter, Amani Joy, passed away on Monday morning.

"We are heartbroken that our beautiful baby girl, Amani Joy passed away on Monday morning," Ward wrote in his post. "She was the best blessing we could have asked for, and her joyous spirit made us smile from ear to ear. She taught us to have patience, trust, and a positive outlook on life. She showed us true strength and bravery. She overcame adversity at a young age and was always happy, lighting up every room with her smile.

"Having the privilege of being her parents and seeing the world through her eyes has changed us for the better. She will forever be daddy’s best friend and mommy’s little girl. We’ll miss you and love you forever, Amani Joy."

Ward's daughter was born prematurely with Down syndrome and has experienced heart issues since birth, having open-heart surgery as recently as April 11, 2023.

The 49ers released an official statement shortly after Ward's post.

“The 49ers family is devastated by the sudden passing of Charvarius Ward’s beloved one-year-old daughter, Amani Joy," the statement read. "Amani truly embodied pure happiness and brought joy to all those around her with her sweet demeanor and contagious laugh. We will continue to grieve with Charvarius and Monique, while sending them our love and support during this unimaginable time.”