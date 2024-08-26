CeeDee Lamb isn't going anywhere.

The star wide receiver signed a four-year, $136 million contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday. The deal, which reportedly includes $100 million guaranteed and a $38 million signing bonus, makes him the second-highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

The Cowboys later confirmed that the two sides had agreed to an extension.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Lamb, 25, had been holding out since OTAs. Team owner Jerry Jones had insisted earlier this month that he didn't "have any urgency" to get an extension done, while Lamb showed his displeasure on social media.

Now, Lamb is the second-highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, trailing only Vikings star Justin Jefferson, who cashed in with a four-year, $140 million extension earlier this offseason.

The Cowboys drafted Lamb with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he has already earned three Pro Bowl nods. He had his best season yet in 2023, earning a first-team All-Pro selection after hauling in an NFL-leading 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.

With Monday's contract extension, Lamb is now under contract through the 2028 season. He will play the 2024 campaign on his fifth-year option, which will pay him just under $18 million.

Lamb was one of three key Cowboys players whose contract situations were up in the air. Quarterback Dak Prescott remains unsigned beyond the 2024 season and the Cowboys cannot use the franchise tag on him. Meanwhile, the team picked up linebacker Micah Parsons' fifth-year option to keep him on the team through 2025.