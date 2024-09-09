Bodycam shows officers detain and handcuff Tyreek Hill during traffic stop

Police body camera footage was released Monday of the moments Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was detained and handcuffed by officers at a traffic stop near the team's stadium.

Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie V. Daniels said in a statement that they released the bodycam footage outside of standard protocol "in our commitment to transparency and maintaining public trust" and "to reinforce the Department's commitment to keeping the public informed."

The department released footage – a combined 105 minutes – from six bodyworn cameras.

Miami-Dade Police released the body camera footage of Tyreek Hill getting handcuffed and detained hours before the Dolphins season opener on Sunday.

Footage from one vantage point shows when officers pulled over Hill's McLaren near Hard Rock Stadium, going 65 in a 40 mph zone.

"Don't knock on my window like that, man," Hill said after an officer approached his window and knocked.

After some back-and-forth, Hill said, "Just give me my ticket so I can go, I'm finna be late. So do what you gotta do."

The traffic stop escalated when Hill gave officers his license and rolled his window back up.

“One of the officers then knocked on Mr. Hill’s driver-side window and advised Mr. Hill to keep his window rolled down otherwise he was going to get him out of the car," said Julius B. Collins, Hill's attorney. He added that Hill rolled his window down each time he was asked to.

"As a matter of fact, get out of the car," an officer was seen telling Hill through his window, which was opened just a crack.

Another threatened to break his window.

"Get out of the car right now, we're not playing this game," the officer said.

When Hill opened the door, an officer pulled him out of the car and they forced him down to the ground, handcuffing him. Hill was on the phone with his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, telling him he's getting arrested.

"We tell you to do something, you do it," an officer said.

"I'm getting up," Hill said while in handcuffs and face down. "... I'm getting up, bruh, chill."

"Too late," the officer replied.

"Aight, take me to jail, bruh. Do what you gotta do," Hill said.

"We are, we will," the officer said.

As they brought Hill to the curb, they tried to get him to sit.

"Hold on bruh, I just had surgery on my knee," Hill said.

Another officer went over, put his arm around him from the back and forced him down.

"I just had surgery on my knee! I just had surgery on my knee!" Hill screamed. "Chill!"

"What a coincidence, you should have had surgery on your ear when we told you to put your window down," an officer said.

The Dolphins released a statement on X standing by Tyreek Hill as police released bodycam footage showing what exactly happened between the wide receiver and officers. NBC6's Lorena Inclan reports

At one point, Hill's teammates approached them and officers warned them off. Defensive tackle Calais Campbell ended up in handcuffs for not leaving the scene. Both Hill and Campbell were later released.

Hill was stopped for speeding and reckless driving, officers were heard saying in the bodycam. He was issued two traffic citations, one for careless driving and the other for not wearing a seatbelt.

Hill himself made a brief statement Monday night on his X account: "Let's make a change."

The Dolphins said in a statement Monday night that they were "saddened and angered" by officers' conduct toward the players.

"While we commend MDPD for taking the right and necessary action to quickly release this footage, we also urge them to take equally swift and strong action against the officers who engaged in such despicable behavior," the team said in a statement on X.