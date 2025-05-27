What's the best football town? Mike Florio and Chris Simms draft the top cities

It's the peak of the NFL offseason, which means it's the perfect time for hypothetical debates.

On Tuesday's episode of "PFT Live," Mike Florio and Chris Simms did just that.

Inspired by Peyton Manning saying that the late Jim Irsay made Indianapolis into a football town, the two NBC analysts conducted a draft of the six best football towns in the country.

Here's how the draft played out from the first pick to the sixth pick, with each side picking three cities:

Simms: Philadelphia

"For me as an ex-player, I just wanted to be in a place where the sport's important," Simms said. "You want to be there, you want the fans to be engaged, crazy, love it, passionate, sports radio.

"From that standpoint, maybe it's recency bias, but I'm going to go with the Philadelphia Eagles.

"The passion is real. I meet Eagles fans here in the building at NBC, they're always passionate, wearing Eagles gear, they're obsessed with it. The city has always been obsessed with it. You go to that stadium, it is electric there. The fans are crazy. So, right now I'm going to give them the crown and say that is the No. 1 football town right now."

Florio: Pittsburgh

"I have been in and around Pittsburgh for my entire life," Florio explained. "Pittsburgh is the ultimate football town.

"Think of all the great quarterbacks that have come out of Western Pennsylvania. When you grow up in this area, especially in the 70s, it's like 'Oh s---, what am I going to do when I grow up? I got two choices -- work in a steel mill or work in a coal mine. Which death do I prefer? Or I can go out. How do I get out? Football, that's how I get out.'

"So, Pittsburgh is just the ultimate football town. Yeah, they have the Pirates, they have the Penguins, they have their Stanley Cups. The Steelers are the heart and soul of Pittsburgh, there's nothing like it. If you're in the stadium, fourth quarter when they're playing 'Renegade' -- nothing like it."

Simms: Chicago

"I know they're not holding up Super Bowl trophies very often and doing all that, but I've been in Chicago during the NFL season," Simms explained. "You want to talk about a city where the sport overtakes the city, and that's maybe all they become obsessed with, Chicago definitely embodies that.

"They love their Chicago Bears. There's a passion in that fanbase. It's one of my favorite places to be during a football season, they just haven't had the success that maybe some of the other ones have had."

Florio chimed in with some extra support for Chicago, too.

"It's like Pittsburgh and New York City had a baby, that's Chicago," Florio added. "They love football like Pittsburgh does."

Florio: Green Bay

"I hate to say it (as a Minnesota Vikings fan), but that town, the connection to the team, the houses on the other side of the street from the stadium, the public ownership of the team," Florio said. "Green Bay is football and football is Green Bay -- and it pains me to say it, but I respect it."

It was hard for Simms to argue with that pick.

"I think we're in the same place here," Simms said. "I have a feeling that we had the same top four. The next round is going to be interesting. That's where I don't know where to go."

Simms: Buffalo

"You know I was drafted by the Bucs, they're one team that I think is underrated as a football town in Tampa Bay," Simms said. "Denver Broncos were seriously in the running here. To me it was between Denver and the team I'm about to pick, which is the Buffalo Bills.

"Hey, you can say what you want. I know it's not for everybody. Not everybody wants to live up there in Buffalo or whatever else. It's incredible fans. If you're a player there, they are obsessed with the football team. They're as loyal as they could possibly be. It's heartbreak after heartbreak after heartbreak.

"They're an incredible fanbase. They help players out on other teams. They stick with their team through thick and thin. That's a pretty d--- special football town they got there in Buffalo."

Florio: St. Louis

"The city I'm going with has had multiple modern teams -- it had the Cardinals and it had the Rams," Florio said. "I'm going with St. Louis. They can get 30,000 people to show up on a consistent basis to watch a spring football game (UFL's St. Louis Battlehawks)."

The Rams moved to Los Angeles in 2016, but the city has continued to display it's love for football through other leagues. The Battlehawks were formed as an XFL team in 2020 and 2023 before the UFL was founded in 2024, and the team has seen great support each season.

"Chris, it's incredible what they're doing in St. Louis. I know a lot of it is (to stick it to Rams owner) Stan Kroenke. Regardless, they keep showing up in droves -- 30,000 a game to spring football that no one cares about. St. Louis, St. Louis, St. Louis, the NFL needs to put a team back in St. Louis."