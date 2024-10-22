Deebo Samuel hospitalized with pneumonia after 49ers' loss to Chiefs

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel played just four snaps in the San Francisco 49ers’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday due to an illness.

He ended up in the hospital with pneumonia, and he remained there into Monday evening, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

“It started acting up in the middle of the night, Saturday night or early Sunday morning,” Shanahan said on a conference call with Bay Area reporters.

“And it evolved as the day went. So once we found out he had the fluid in his lungs after the game, I believe they sent him over there [to the hospital].”

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Shanahan said he found out after he got home on Sunday evening that Samuel was hospitalized with the condition.

There is no timetable for Samuel’s release from the hospital or when he will be available to return to practice or play, Shanahan said.

The 49ers, coming off a 28-18 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday, return to action next Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys. After the 49ers’ upcoming Week 8 game, San Francisco will have a bye week.

Samuel is the 49ers’ fourth-leading receiver with 20 catches for 335 yards and one touchdown through seven games this season.

Jauan Jennings, who leads the 49ers with 404 yards receiving, was inactive for Sunday's game due to a hip injury. His status for the game against the Cowboys is uncertain.

The 49ers played most of Sunday's game without their top three wide receivers.

Brandon Aiyuk, the team’s third-leading receiver, is out for the season after sustaining tears to the ACL and MCL in his right knee, Shanahan announced.