The time to make trades is running out.

The 2024 NFL trade deadline is less than 24 hours away as teams across the league look to gear up for playoff pushes.

Some notable names have already been moved in the leadup to the deadline, highlighted by the New York Jets landing wideout Davante Adams, the Buffalo Bills adding wideout Amari Cooper and the Baltimore Ravens swooping in for wideout Diontae Johnson.

So, how much longer are teams allowed to make deals? And who are the top players to watch? Here's what to know about this year's NFL trade deadline:

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

What week is the NFL trade deadline?

The NFL trade deadline comes following the conclusion of Week 9.

What day is the NFL trade deadline?

The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

What time is the NFL trade deadline?

The exact time of the deadline is 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT/1 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

When can NFL teams no longer trade?

Once the deadline passes, teams will no longer be able to make trades for the remainder of the season.

Who could be traded at the NFL trade deadline?

Here's a look at the top names to watch as the deadline nears:

Maxx Crosby, DE, Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have already dealt one star player this season in Davante Adams -- could Maxx Crosby be next? Crosby, who's made three straight Pro Bowls, is having another strong season in Sin City with 6.5 sacks and an NFL-high 11 tackles for loss across eight games. The 27-year-old is under contract for two more years beyond 2024, as well.

Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns

It seems highly unlikely that the Cleveland Browns will trade the reigning Defensive Player of the Year who's one of the most dominant players in all of football. However, if the Browns have hopes of pulling off a long-shot salary dump of Deshaun Watson's contract at some point in the future, they will need picks to make it happen -- and the 28-year-old Myles Garrett, who's under contract through 2026, could certainly help in that department.

Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans Saints

Like Crosby and Garrett, Marshon Lattimore can be more than a rental for rival teams with a contract that runs through 2026. The three-time Pro Bowler, 28, has allowed 12 receptions for 114 yards on 22 targets with two passes defended in seven games this season.

The New Orleans Saints fired head coach Dennis Allen after a 2-7 start to the season and seven straight losses.

Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, New York Giants

A former second-round pick, Azeez Ojulari is on pace for the best season of his young career in 2024. The 24-year-old has six sacks and seven tackles for loss while playing 59% of the snaps across nine games. With Brian Burns and former No. 5 pick Kayvon Thibodeaux also in the fold, it wouldn't be surprising if the New York Giants cashed in Ojulari before he hits free agency in the offseason.

Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants

Another potential rental from the G-Men, Darius Slayton has caught 32 of 50 targets for 469 yards and one touchdown in nine games this season. The 27-year-old tallied at least 700 receiving yards in four of his previous five seasons.

Za'Darius Smith, DE, Cleveland Browns

If the Browns are going to move a big-name pass rusher, the more likely candidate is Za'Darius Smith. The three-time Pro Bowler has five sacks and six tackles for loss while playing 58% of the snaps in nine games this season. Smith, 32, is under contract for next season with a cap hit of $9.4 million.

Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers

Adam Thielen tallied 1,000 receiving yards last season for the first time since 2018. The two-time Pro Bowler has been limited to just three games in 2024 due to a hamstring injury, but he appears close to returning. The 34-year-old is under contract for 2025 with a cap hit of $8.4 million.