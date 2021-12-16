NFL updates COVID-19 protocols following outbreaks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL sent out a memo with new COVID-19 protocols agreed upon by the league and the NFL Players Association. The changes take place immediately and will continue through the end of Week 15 games.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

New memo on the NFL and NFLPA’s adjusted COVID-19 protocols pic.twitter.com/wC98yqlVUQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2021

The league has seen a rapid increase in positive COVID-19 test results this week. There were 75 on Monday and Tuesday combined after there were just 110 league-wide among players over the first three months of the season. On Wednesday, the league had placed seven teams in “enhanced” protocols following outbreaks within their organizations.

As part of Thursday’s updated protocols, all players and staff must wear masks inside team facilities regardless of vaccination status. Masks are not required outdoors or during practices.

In-person meetings for Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals, which includes players and coaches, are prohibited unless they are outdoors or in a practice bubble while individuals are physically distant. All other meetings must be conducted virtually. In-person meals and outside visitors while traveling are also prohibited.

There are also new testing guidelines as part of the updated protocols, including adjusted requirements for individuals who have recovered from COVID-19:

Here are the details from that memo on vaccinated players coming back from positive tests. It’s complicated, so I’ll give you all the language, for the 3 of you that are interested. pic.twitter.com/cZwaLRUBcL — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 16, 2021

The NFLPA released a statement on Wednesday urging the league to reinstitute daily testing, which was implemented during the 2020 season.

While the league does not require its players to get the vaccine, it said it “will continue to strongly encourage booster shots.”

Despite the outbreaks across the league, commissioner Roger Goodell said there have been no discussions about postponing any games. The Cleveland Browns are set to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday despite over a dozen members, including starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski, testing positive this week.