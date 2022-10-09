NFL Twitter roasts Kyler Murray's green pregame outfit originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray showed up to his Week 5 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles in a very fine style.
The Cardinals signal-caller showed up to State Farm Stadium in a bright lime green suit, accompanied by a matching pair of bell-bottom pants ahead of this afternoon's matchup. He finished his look with a pair of black shoes and a diamond chain.
The 25-year-old is no stranger to wearing eclectic outfits, but this ensemble definitely takes the cake.
The NFL Twitter turned into a comedy show as fans began to roast Murray's suit:
Murray wasn't the only Cardinals player to go viral for his outfit. His teammate, Cardinals receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown also turned heads in his plaid green fit.
Murray, who signed a massive $230.5 million dollar extension in the offseason, may have wanted to match his money green suit with his new huge contract. Or maybe the Cardinals star was sending a message to the many Eagles fans who filed into the arena.
If Murray plays as well as he looks, Philadelphia may be in for a long game.