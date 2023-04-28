NFL Twitter Reacts to Titans Drafting Will Levis Year After Malik Willis Pick

Twitter reacts to Titans taking Will Levis year after Malik Willis pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Titans fans were likely feeling déjà vu on Friday night.
Tennessee traded up to the second pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft to grab Will Levis. The Kentucky quarterback was a projected top-10 pick, but he was passed on by several quarterback-needy teams as he surprisingly fell out of the first round.
The Titans moving up for a quarterback who was sliding in the draft? If that sounds familiar, it's because the exact same scenario played out just last year.
Malik Willis was a potential first-round pick in 2022 but found himself still sitting in the green room at the end of the first round like Levis. Willis then also went unpicked in the second round before Tennessee traded up for him at No. 86 in Round 3.
The Liberty product wound up making three starts as a rookie while filling in for an injured Ryan Tannehill, though he didn't show much promise. The Titans even opted to go with Joshua Dobbs, who they signed off Detroit's practice squad, over Willis down the stretch of the season as they fought for a playoff spot.
Tennessee has real uncertainty at the quarterback spot beyond 2023. Tannehill turns 35 in July and is entering the final year of his contract. The Titans adding Levis could indicate they don't have much faith in Willis as a long-term answer. But just how high are they on Levis if they passed on him with the 11th pick?
Here's how NFL Twitter reacted to the Titans' latest Day 2 quarterback selection: