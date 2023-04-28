NFL Twitter Reacts to Titans Drafting Will Levis Year After Malik Willis Pick

Twitter reacts to Titans taking Will Levis year after Malik Willis pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Titans fans were likely feeling déjà vu on Friday night.

Tennessee traded up to the second pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft to grab Will Levis. The Kentucky quarterback was a projected top-10 pick, but he was passed on by several quarterback-needy teams as he surprisingly fell out of the first round.

The Titans moving up for a quarterback who was sliding in the draft? If that sounds familiar, it's because the exact same scenario played out just last year.

Malik Willis was a potential first-round pick in 2022 but found himself still sitting in the green room at the end of the first round like Levis. Willis then also went unpicked in the second round before Tennessee traded up for him at No. 86 in Round 3.

The Liberty product wound up making three starts as a rookie while filling in for an injured Ryan Tannehill, though he didn't show much promise. The Titans even opted to go with Joshua Dobbs, who they signed off Detroit's practice squad, over Willis down the stretch of the season as they fought for a playoff spot.

Tennessee has real uncertainty at the quarterback spot beyond 2023. Tannehill turns 35 in July and is entering the final year of his contract. The Titans adding Levis could indicate they don't have much faith in Willis as a long-term answer. But just how high are they on Levis if they passed on him with the 11th pick?

Here's how NFL Twitter reacted to the Titans' latest Day 2 quarterback selection:

man lmao. we were talkin about malik willis as a top 10 pick this time last year and it's already over. — charles (“you look good” - andy reid) mcdonald (@FourVerts) April 28, 2023

The Malik Willis era was already over when the Titans had a chance to reach the playoffs and decided to sign Josh Dobbs off a practice squad and start him in a must-win game the next week. — Mitch Goldich 🐙 (@mitchgoldich) April 28, 2023

Malik Willis…Will Levis…how on earth do the Titans year after year keep getting the consensus best QB hundreds of picks later? — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) April 29, 2023

Malik Willis seeing the Titans draft Will Levis pic.twitter.com/MVEYwtjfMU — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) April 28, 2023

Titans gotta trade Malik Willis now right ? He gotta be feelin a certain type of way! — Coach Jason Brown (@TheRealCoach_JB) April 28, 2023

Malik Willis seeing the Titans draft Will Levis: pic.twitter.com/QFW6rZVJmW — Prop Joe (@coolstory_joe) April 28, 2023

"I don't think it's my job to mentor him."



Ryan Tannehill had this to say last year about Malik Willis.



They've now added Will Levis to their QB room pic.twitter.com/CP6vb6LELi — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 29, 2023

Malik Willis really speed ran an entire career as an NFL QB in exactly 12 months — karan (@905Kar) April 28, 2023

Titans REALLY don’t believe in Malik Willis it would seem. — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) April 28, 2023

Titans gave up on the Malik Willis project in a year. — tom stakes (@tomstakes) April 28, 2023

