NFL Twitter, Dan Orlovsky Roast Jimmy Garoppolo for Stepping Out for Safety

Garoppolo's miscue cost the 49ers two points

By Ali Thanawalla

Orlovsky, Twitter roast Jimmy G stepping out of bounds for safety originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo's first start of the 2022 NFL season took a disastrous turn midway through the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on Sunday night at Empower Field at Mile High.

With the 49ers pinned back at their own 1-yard line, Garoppolo took the snap on second-and-10 but his drop-back caused him to step out of bounds, resulting in a safety and two points for the Broncos.

Garoppolo and the 49ers actually are fortunate he stepped out of bounds because his pass was intercepted and returned for what would have been a go-ahead touchdown.

No one in the world was happier to see Garoppolo's miscue than former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky, who infamously did the same thing in 2008 while facing the Minnesota Vikings.

NFL fans and media had a field day with Garoppolo's gaff.

Garoppolo took over as the 49ers' starting quarterback against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 after Trey Lance sustained a season-ending broken right ankle.

While Garoppolo has the 49ers in position to beat the Broncos, it hasn't been pretty, and his miscue in the back of the end zone was the ugliest part.

NFLSan Francisco 49ersJimmy Garoppolo
