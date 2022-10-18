NFL Trade Rumors: Patriots' Kendrick Bourne Drawing Interest From ‘Multiple Teams'

Report: Kendrick Bourne drawing trade interest from 'multiple teams' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kendrick Bourne probably could benefit from a fresh start, and it appears a few teams are interested in giving it to him.

"Multiple" NFL clubs have called the New England Patriots about a potential trade for their wide receiver ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday.

Bourne had a career season in 2021, racking up 55 catches for 800 yards and five touchdowns after signing a three-year, $15 million contract with the Patriots in the offseason.

The 27-year-old has seen his role decrease dramatically in 2022, however: He has two receptions or fewer in five of the team's first six games and has played just 28.5 percent of New England's offensive snaps, well below fellow wideouts DeVante Parker (83.1 percent), Jakobi Meyers (55.7 percent) and Nelson Agholor (42.7 percent) and even behind practice squad call-up Lil'Jordan Humphrey (33.8 percent).

While Bourne reportedly received trade interest near the end of the preseason, our Phil Perry shared at the time that the team saw value in his contract at $5 million per year for a starting wideout.

But with rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton activated off injured reserve and showing promise following a two-touchdown performance in Week 6, the Patriots may view Bourne as more expendable now, especially if they can get value in return.

Fowler identified the Las Vegas Raiders -- led by Patriots alumni Dave Ziegler (general manager) and Josh McDaniels (head coach) -- as a potential landing spot for Bourne, which makes sense considering the teams have already swung multiple deals this year.

Agholor "is a name that comes up" in trade discussions around the league as well, per Fowler, so New England's wide receiver position is worth watching as the NFL trade deadline nears.