NFL teams honor John Madden with moments of silence on Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Tributes poured in from across the NFL following John Madden’s death on Tuesday. From players to colleagues to fans, football enthusiasts have shared their admiration for the legendary coach, broadcaster and video game mogul.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

On Sunday, teams throughout the league held a moment of silence to commemorate Madden before their Week 17 games.

Honoring John Madden before today's games. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bCeFvJkq7Q — NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2022

Touching moment of silence for both JD and John Madden at Soldier Field. #Bears fans delivered a strong cheer for both after the silence was over. Pretty cool. pic.twitter.com/GyC01C04vW — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) January 2, 2022

#Patriots hold a moment of silence for the late John Madden #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/Dpo74pq945 — Matt Sottile (@MSottileTV) January 2, 2022

Jets and Bucs honor John Madden with a moment of silence before this afternoon’s game. pic.twitter.com/Tz0oy47aTS — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) January 2, 2022

A moment of silence here in Nashville in memory of the late John Madden. #MIAvsTEN pic.twitter.com/qQps8SSARp — Teresa Walker (@TeresaMWalker) January 2, 2022

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent out a memo earlier in the week asking home teams to observe a moment of silence ahead of Week 17 contests.

Along with the moment of silence, the Las Vegas Raiders honored their former head coach with a helmet decal for their game against the Indianapolis Colts:

Raiders receiver DeSean Jackson and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs also honored Madden with special cleats:

Tributes are set to continue through Sunday and Monday’s remaining games.